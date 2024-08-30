Lawrence Schulman Will Discuss New Book FREE at The Jesup Memorial Library in Bar Harbor

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Jesup Memorial Library in Bar Harbor, Maine has announced that Lawrence Schulman, the award-winning music producer, critic, translator, and author of the recently published book FREE: Words on Music by a Hi-Def Critic in an MP3 World, will give a one-hour talk at the library about the book and a few of the great vocalists of the Great American Songbook he has written about in it on Thursday, December 19, 2024 between 7 and 8 P.M.

This is his second book for BearManor Media after his acclaimed 2-volume 2023 opus GARLAND: That's Beyond Entertainment, Reflections on Judy Garland.

FREE includes all of his writings between 2000 and 2024 in the ARSC Journal and elsewhere on a whole host of artists and authors, including Peggy Lee, Frank Sinatra, Mildred Bailey, Patsy Cline, Bernard Herrmann, Maxine Sullivan, Cy Coleman, Bobby Darin, Johnny Mercer, Harold Arlen, and Judy Garland, among others.

With a Foreword by Tish Oney, author of Peggy Lee: A Century of Song and Jazz Singing: A Guide to Pedagogy and Performance, and an Afterword by Manuel Betancourt, author of The Male Gazed: On Hunks, Heartthrobs, and What Pop Culture Taught Me About (Desiring) Men and 33 1/3: Judy Garland's Judy at Carnegie Hall, the book offers a panoply of reviews, articles, and liner notes about some of the greatest popular musical figures of the 20th century.

The 47-chapter book displays Schulman's vast knowledge of the Great American Songbook and beyond, such as his ground-breaking reviews and articles on singer-songwriters Tim Buckley and Peter Allen, about whom Schulman's article won the 2024 ARSC Journal Article of the Year award.

His most recent CD is Judy Garland: A Celebration, released by Trapeze Music & Entertainment Limited/Acrobat in 2024. He is currently completing his book Peter Allen: Somebody's Angel - The Boy from Oz in the Key of Camp, which will be published by BearManor Media in early 2025.

