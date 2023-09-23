Tickets For RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES On Sale Now at Overture Center

RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles will take audiences on an electrifying journey through the eras with Sgt. Pepper and Magical Mystery Tour as well as other Beatles' favorites! Join the fun on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. in Overture Hall. Beginning Friday, Sept. 22 at 11 a.m., tickets will be available at Overture's ticket office and online at the link below. To charge tickets, call 608-258-4141 (Monday-Saturday, 11-6, Sunday 12-6). Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by emailing groups@overture.org.

About RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles

This mind-blowing performance takes you back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event that is “the next best thing to seeing The Beatles!” (Associated Press). RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles is an electrifying concert experience celebrating the timeless music of the legendary fab four. With note-for-note precision, this mind-blowing performance transports you back to the iconic eras of Sgt. Pepper and Magical Mystery Tour, along with all your favorite hits. From energetic classics to reflective favorites, the band delivers an unforgettable performance that appeals to fans old and new. With vibrant costumes and psychedelic visuals, RAIN creates a stunning concert full of nostalgia and good vibes.

Together longer than The Beatles, RAIN has mastered every song, gesture and nuance of the legendary foursome, delivering a totally live, note-for-note performance that's as infectious as it is transporting. Let RAIN take you back with all of the greatest hits along with all of your other Beatles favorites! RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles promises an extraordinary journey through the eras that captivates hearts and inspires all generations.

Like The Beatles, the onstage members of RAIN are not only supreme musicians, but electrifying performers in their own right!

For more information on tour dates, please visit: http://www.raintribute.com

Ticket buyers are reminded that overture.org is the only official retail ticket outlet for all performances at Overture Center. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that Overture Center is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

