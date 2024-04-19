Overture Hosts 10th Annual Latino Art Fair Over Cinco de Mayo Weekend

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrate the rich roots of Latino art in culture at the 10th annual Latino Art Fair on Saturday, May 4 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in Overture’s Promenade Hall and Terrace. This is a free event for the community presented by Latinos Organizing for Understanding and Development (LOUD), Madison Symphony Orchestra and Common Wealth Development.

Talented musical artists from throughout South-Central Wisconsin will perform traditional mariachi music and provide cultural musical instrument demonstrations. The event will also feature Colombian music and dance to Celebrate Cinco De Mayo weekend in downtown Madison.

Latino Arts Strings Program (Youth Mariachi)

The national award-winning Latino Arts Strings Program was established in the fall of 2002 at the United Community Center in Milwaukee. Created and directed by Dinorah Marquez, this pre-college music training program reaches more than 200 children ages five through 18.

Cumbia Cachaca

Cumbia Cachaca plays gaitas, traditional music, multi-percussion and computer. Great Colombian cumbia!

Mariachi Los Camperos

Join in for an early evening celebrating the Golden Era of Mariachi music with Grammy award-winning Mariachi Los Camperos, led by Jesús “Chuy” Guzmán, considered by many to be among the finest mariachi ensembles in the world. Members of the ensemble will be giving a musical demonstration.

Madison Symphony Orchestra: Fiesta Finale

In addition to the Latino Art Fair, Madison Symphony Orchestra will be celebrating Cinco de Mayo weekend with their Fiesta Finale performance. Performances are Friday, May 3 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, May 4 at 8 p.m., and Sunday, May 5 at 2:30 p.m. in Overture Hall. Tickets ($15-$102) are available at overture.org.

