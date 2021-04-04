Plymouth Arts Center Presents AN EVENING OF THE CLASSICS: JOSEPH SARTORI CONCERT SERIES

The Plymouth Arts Center presents an evening of fine performances in the semi-annual Joseph Sartori Concert Series, "An Evening of the Classics," on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 7:30 PM.

The concert performers are: Mary Fellenz, piano, Plymouth; Dan Ognavic, piano and violin, Sheboygan; Andrew Krueger, piano and violin, Oostburg; and Christopher Guy, tenor, Plymouth.

Tickets for the concert are $13 (tax incl.) for Adults and $7 (tax incl.) for Students. Children under 5 are free. Please visit the Plymouth Arts Center at 520 E. Mill Street, downtown Plymouth, WI; call: (920) 892-8409; email: info@plymoutharts.org; or purchase online: www.plymoutharts.org.