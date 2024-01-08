Peninsula Players Theatre Closes $4.3 Million Campaign

Peninsula Players Theatre has announced the successful completion of its $4.3 million capital campaign for new intern and staff housing. With overwhelming support from its loyal patrons, donors, volunteers and community, this achievement marks a significant milestone in the theater's rich history.

Act II: Protecting the Past, Ensuring the Future was initiated to address the critical need for upgraded housing for the interns and staff members who contribute their skills and passion to the theater each season. The new dormitories will enhance the overall experience for the theater's dedicated personnel, offering them a more comfortable and conducive environment to develop and share their artistic talents. These dormitories will also help the theater to continue to attract and retain its talented company members.

“We are overjoyed to officially close our housing campaign,” said Managing Director Brian Kelsey. “This accomplishment is a testament to the unwavering support of our community and the commitment of our patrons to preserving the legacy of Peninsula Players Theatre. The improved dormitories will not only benefit our interns and staff but will also contribute to the continued growth and success of the theater."

The campaign received substantial contributions from individuals, local businesses, foundations and the state, all of whom understand the significant cultural and economic impact Peninsula Players Theatre has on the Door County community and beyond. The theater announced its campaign on June 14, 2022, and broke ground on the project that September. The dormitories were completed on May 18, 2023, just in time for the first season of new residents.

“We are deeply moved by the overwhelming generosity of our donors and community who recognize the value of investing in the arts,” said Development Director Danielle Szmanda. “This campaign is not just about bricks and mortar; it's about investing in the dreams and aspirations of the next generation of theater professionals. The new dormitories are a home for creativity, collaboration and the vibrant spirit that defines Peninsula Players Theatre."

Peninsula Players Theatre expresses its deepest gratitude to everyone who supported this campaign and contributed to the realization of this vital project. The theater looks forward to welcoming audiences to experience the artistic excellence that the new housing facilities will inspire.

Peninsula Players Theatre is America's oldest professional resident summer theater. In the past 89 years, the theater has become a Door County landmark and its' cornerstone arts institution, attracting audience members and professional talent from across the country. The theater is unique for its diverse productions, continuing loyalty to a resident company and its beautiful setting on 16 wooded acres along the cedar-lined shores of Green Bay.