Overture's Cabaret Series Returns With Nicholas Rodriguez

Celebrate Valentine's Day with dinner and a show on Capitol Theater stage! Overture welcomes you back for our first Cabaret Series performance of the 2021/22 season on Thursday, Feb. 10. For this romantic engagement, our historic Capitol Theater is turned into an elegant cabaret with hors d'oeuvres in the lobby at 6:30 p.m. and gourmet dinner on stage at 7 p.m., followed by Nicholas Rodriguez: All is Fair in Love... at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at overture.org.

Award-winning Broadway, TV, film actor and recording artist Nicholas Rodriguez explores life, love and longing through an intimate evening of love songs, featuring new interpretations of songs from the world of pop, jazz, folk and musical theater. The music of John Denver to Stevie Wonder, Stephen Sondheim to Joni Mitchell... All is Fair in Love....

Nicholas Rodriguez has had an extensive career on Broadway (Tarzan), film (Sex and the City 2) and the concert stage. He is currently appearing in Company on Broadway opposite Tony-winners Patti LuPone and Katrina Lenk. He recently toured the U.S. as Captain Georg von Trapp in The Sound of Music directed by Jack O'Brien.

His debut album, based on his one-man show of the same name, The First Time... fuses Rodriguez's love of theater with the music of jazz, blues, folk and pop. It was released by PS Classics, the label dedicated to the heritage of Broadway and American popular song, and available on iTunes and at www.psclassics.com.

Nicholas made his Broadway debut in Disney's production of Tarzan. Off-Broadway he starred in The Toxic Avenger: The Musical, Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver, Death for Five Voices, Colette Collage and Bajour. He's also traveled the world on tours of Jesus Christ Superstar (Jesus), Evita (Che) and Hair (Claude).

He starred opposite Kathleen Turner in Mother Courage and Her Children at Arena Stage in Washington, DC, where he recently played Billy Bigelow in Carousel (Helen Hayes Nomination), Sebastian in the World Premier of Destiny of Desire, Freddy in My Fair Lady (Helen Hayes nomination), Fabrizio in Light in the Piazza and was also seen as Curly in Oklahoma! for which he received a 2011 Helen Hayes Award for "Best Actor in a Musical" and was named "Top 10 Performers of 2010" by Hilton Als of The New Yorker.

On the big screen, Rodriguez was seen in Sex and the City 2. He is also featured on the film's soundtrack.

Nicholas' Regional Credits include: Guys and Dolls (Sky Masterson) Beauty and the Beast (Beast), Camelot (Lancelot), Les Miserables (Javert), Oklahoma! (Curly), Damn Yankees (Joe Hardy), The Ten Commandments (Aaron) with Val Kilmer (also on DVD), South Pacific (Joe Cable), The King & I as "Lun Tha" with Lou Diamond Phillips, Nefertiti (Akhenaten), Cinderella (Prince Charming), Last 5 Years, Candide with Harrisburg Opera, Love, Valour, Compassion! (Ramon), Master Class (Tony).

He made his Carnegie Hall debut in a one-night-only concert version of Guys and Dolls directed by Jack O'Brien and starring Nathan Lane, Megan Mullaly and Len Cariou.

He is perhaps best known for the role of Nick Chavez on ABC's "One Life to Live" for which he received the GLAAD Media Award, the 2009 Visibility Award and, along with his co-stars, "Men of the Year." He has also appeared on Madame Secretary.

Venturing into the world of the web, Nicholas joined the ensemble cast of Then We Got Help for which he received a Best Actor Nomination for the American Soap World Awards.

His solo shows have enjoyed sold out runs at Birdland, Orlando Cabaret Festival, The MUNY, Signature Theatre, ZACH Theatre and many others. He has performed at Radio City Music Hall, 54 Below, Feinstein's, Birdland and the Metropolitan Room in New York City.

When not on stage, Nicholas volunteers for The Harvey Milk School in New York City and SMYAL in Washington, DC, for which he received the 2011 Outstanding Community Ally Award.

A native Texan, he holds a BM and MM in Vocal Performance from the University of Texas at Austin.

For more information, visit www.thenickrod.com.