Overture's Cabaret Series Kicks Off With Christine Pedi Next Month

Overture Center's Capitol Theater is the setting for the perfect date night, filled with laughter and music, on Thursday, Nov. 10 with a sold-out cabaret show: Christine Pedi's GREAT DAMES. This is the first performance of the three-show 2022/23 Cabaret Series, featuring cocktails and hors d'oeuvres in the lobby at 6:30 p.m. followed by dinner by Catering a Fresco on Capitol Theater Stage at 7 p.m. Pedi performs at 8 p.m. Ticket price includes dinner.

In her award-winning show Great Dames, Christine Pedi lovingly honors the great ladies of the stage and screen through song, satire, heartfelt ballads and spot-on impressions, making it one of Broadwayworld.com's "Top Ten Theatrical Moments of the Year." With comic flair and warm appreciation, the Sirius XM ON BROADWAY host and "Lady of 1,000 Voices" conjures up Merman, Minnelli, Streisand, Liza, Julie Andrews and more as well as classic tunes first popularized by many a great dame (real or imagined).

Pedi is the daily host of SiriusXM's On Broadway channel. Broadway credits include Mama Mornton in CHICAGO, LITTLE ME, TALK RADIO, and Off Broadway she received a Drama Desk nomination for her work in Forbidden Broadway. She starred in the record-breaking NEWSical the MUSICAL (third longest running Off Broadway show in history). As a cabaret/concert artist, she has played all over the US (with many symphonies), London, South Africa and several of the seven seas. SNOW BIZNESS, her holiday cabaret show, celebrates its 15th year in NYC this December. Known as "The Lady of 1,000 Voices," her vocal impressions can be seen and heard on YouTube and The Howard Stern Show. She is a proud "dead SOPRANO" (Mrs. Bobby Baccala, five lines, three scenes, DEAD. But he loved her so much he couldn't defrost her ziti for months). Recordings include her solo CD GOOD TO MAMA. She also coaches and conducts master classes in person and online.