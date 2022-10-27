Overture Launches New 'Up Close' Series With Alea in November
Performances take place at 8 p.m. on Fridays, Nov. 11, Feb. 10 and June 2.
Overture Center's newest series, "Up Close," will showcase a diverse lineup of emerging artists from around the world in a unique, intimate setting. This musical experience transforms the Capitol Theater into a cocktail lounge and gives audiences the opportunity to sit on stage. Performances take place at 8 p.m. on Fridays, Nov. 11, Feb. 10 and June 2.
The Up Close series was programmed by Overture's Director of Presenting, Emily Goretski. "This series is an opportunity to share exciting new artists with our community," said Goretski. "My goal is to feature artists that represent different cultures and musical genres and provide a unique space where they can really connect with the audience. The intimate setting on stage will allow for more interaction between performers and audience members, creating a fun, relaxed atmosphere perfect for a date night or night out downtown."
Ticket holders will sit on the Capitol Theater stage at small cabaret tables and may purchase beverages to enjoy during the performance. Artists will be featured on a stage built over the seats in Capitol Theater - a rare opportunity for audiences and performers alike.
The first performance of the Up Close series will be on Friday, Nov. 11 and will feature Colombian-born singer, composer and musician Alea.
"Most of my music was born in an intimate setting and played for small audiences at first," said Alea. "We've slowly grown to adapt it to a bigger stage, so coming back to an intimate setting-to its origin-will feel like it was meant to be. My show will connect the audience with the idea that music is felt in the most unexpected ways: the message of love, freedom, culture, and Latinx representation will embrace them."
Single tickets for Alea's performance are available now-and selling fast! Guarantee your seats for Up Close series' shows to experience each unique performance by purchasing a subscription. A subscription is more than just tickets - it's a guaranteed night out, a chance to create memories and an experience you won't forget.
Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 | 8 p.m. - Alea
Alea is a progressive and pioneering artist delivering messages of love, connection and Latinx empowerment. Her original compositions summon lush, vibrant landscapes from La Guajira, Colombia to Bronx, N.Y. Alongside brilliant performers Sinuhé Padilla-Isunza, Franco Pinna and Berta Moreno, Alea delivers a high-energy program with unforgettable, deep-rooted groove.
Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 | 8 p.m. - Gabriel Royal
Oklahoma-born, Brooklyn-based thirty-something singer-songwriter and cellist Gabriel Royal plays his "grown up lullabies" in the subway stations of New York City. Influenced by Stevie Wonder's groove and Burt Bacharach's jazzy yet poppy sensitivities, along with other contemporary artists such as John Legend, Hiatus Coyote, Flying Lotus, James Blake, Janelle Monae and Thundercat, Gabriel's trademark sound is all his own.
Friday, June 2, 2023 | 8 p.m. - Vasilis Kostas & Layth Sidiq Duo
Laouto player Vasilis Kostas and violinist Layth Sidiq met in Boston, many miles from their respective home countries. The former is Greek, the latter Jordanian-Iraqi, and their duo aims to highlight the musical roots of their countries while using them as a basis for exploring new ways of improvising, writing and arranging. Without getting lost when borrowing elements from jazz and other contemporary styles, this inventive duo always seeks to capture the magic that emerges when following the thread of expanding the boundaries of musical traditions.
The Up Close series is made possible by the generous support of American Family Insurance, Starion Bank and SupraNet Communications, Inc. These three corporations have partnered with Overture Center to expand the musical offerings and experiences in the Madison community. Overture is grateful for this community support that helps make these experiences possible.
