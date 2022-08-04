OVERTURE PRESENTS Individual Tickets Go On Sale Friday, August 5

Overture Center's 2022/23 season, revealed in May 2022, showcases an array of diverse artistic expressions, cultures and personality.

Up to this point, tickets were available by subscription only. Now, starting Friday, Aug. 5 at 11 a.m., fans can order single tickets for than 30 national and international "Overture Presents" shows, including Cabaret performances, National Geographic Live shows and the new musical experience, "Up Close."

Single tickets also go on sale for Broadway's Pretty Woman: The Musical―a Madison premiere―which runs Tuesday, Oct. 18 through Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Overture Hall.

Starring Adam Pascal and Olivia Valli, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart. Are you ready to fall in love all over again?

Single tickets for other Broadway shows will go on sale on different dates throughout the season.

In addition, a new show has been announced and single tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 5 for Menopause The Musical, Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Capitol Theater.

COME JOIN OUR SISTERHOOD! Four women at a lingerie sale have nothing in common but a black lace bra AND memory loss, hot flashes, night sweats, not enough sex, too much sex and more! This hilarious musical parody set to classic tunes from the '60s, '70s and '80s will have you cheering and dancing in the aisles! See what more than 17 million women and fans worldwide have been laughing about for over 20 years! It's the Hilarious Celebration of Women and The Change!

2022/23 Overture Presents SERIES

Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

Award winning, full of energy and bursting with comedy and fun, this international phenomenon features more than 100 all-time favorite hits from Madonna to Michael Jackson via Mozart! No instruments, no sound effects - just eight incredible, talented singer-comedians.

RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! An Evening with George Winston

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, 7 p.m. | Capitol Theater

George Winston has inspired fans and musicians alike with his singular solo acoustic piano songs for more than 40 years while selling 15 million albums. Winston's music is evocative, offering us all a chance to take a step back from our perpetually busy lives and let our minds adventurously wonder.

RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! Step Afrika!

Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

Step Afrika! blends percussive dance styles practiced by historically African American fraternities and sororities; traditional West and Southern African dances; and an array of contemporary dance and art forms into a cohesive, compelling artistic experience.

Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

The Purple Xperience is a five-piece group hailing from Prince's birthplace, Minneapolis, Minn. They have been touring around the country since 2011 with Dr. Fink and front-man Marshall Charloff - bringing the greatest and most authentic production of Prince and The Revolution in the world to audiences of all generations.

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, 7:30 p.m. | Overture Hall

In a cultural landscape filled with endless pundits and talking heads, Fran Lebowitz stands out as one of our most insightful social commentators. Her essays and interviews offer her acerbic views on current events and the media - as well as pet peeves including tourists, baggage-claim areas, after-shave lotion, adults who roller skate, children who speak French, or anyone who is unduly tan.

A limited number of VIP tickets include an exclusive Meet and Greet opportunity with Fran Lebowitz.

Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, 7 p.m. | Overture Hall

A holiday mash-up for the whole family, The Hip Hop Nutcracker returns to the stage for its seventh season on tour. Directed and choreographed by Jennifer Weber, this contemporary dance spectacle is a re-mixed and re-imagined version of the classic, smashing hip hop dance and Tchaikovksy's timeless music together into a heart-stirring and inspirational holiday event.

RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! Straight No Chaser

Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, 7:30 p.m. | Overture Hall

Straight No Chaser is the real deal, the captivating sound of nine unadulterated human voices coming together to make extraordinary music that is moving people in a fundamental sense... and with a sense of humor.

Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, 8 p.m. | Overture Hall

Jad Abumrad, creator and host of Radiolab, employs his dual backgrounds as composer and journalist to create what's been called "a new aesthetic" in broadcast journalism - orchestrating dialogue, music, interviews and sounds into compelling documentaries that draw listeners into investigations of otherwise intimidating topics, such as the nature of numbers, the evolution of altruism or the legal foundation for the war on terror.

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, 7:30 p.m. |Overture Hall

Celebrate the American sounds as acclaimed jazz trumpeter, composer and educator Wynton Marsalis performs an electric concert with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. Expect to hear classical works paired with newly arranged jazz selections creating a unique evening of sensational music.

RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! Harry Potter & the Order of the Phoenix in Concert with the Madison Symphony Orchestra

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. | Overture Hall

Year Five begins! Between crushing on Cho Chang, studying for his O.W.L.s and the ever-growing number of detentions from Professor Umbridge, Harry Potter must find the time to discover the secret of his terrible nightmares! See Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix in Concert presented in HD on a giant screen and accompanied by the Madison Symphony Orchestra.

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, 2 p.m. | Capitol Theater

With his signature blend of playfulness and sensitivity, New York Times bestselling author and "Sesame Street" short filmmaker Todd Parr brings three of his contemporary stories to life. Staged by Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia, Parr's stories cleverly deliver the important messages of acceptance, understanding, self-confidence and what we can do to keep the Earth happy and healthy.

Sensory friendly performance! This performance is sensory friendly for youth on the autism spectrum or for those with sensory or communication needs. This performance is designed to provide a supportive and inclusive experience for families to enjoy the performance together.

RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! Black Violin

Thursday, March 2, 2023, 7:30 p.m. | Overture Hall

Black Violin is led by classically trained string players Wil Baptiste (viola) and Kev Marcus (violin). The band uses their unique blend of classical and hip-hop music to overcome stereotypes while encouraging people of all ages, races and economic backgrounds to join together to break down cultural barriers.

RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! The Afro-Cuban All-Stars

Friday, March 3, 2023, 7:30 p.m. | Overture Hall

This ensemble performs the best of the Cuban repertoire in its shows, presenting most of the genres that have made Cuba an influential country in terms of popular music―from the most traditional, such as Son Montuno, Guajira, Bolero and Danzon, to contemporary songs like Timba and Latin Jazz.

Saturday, March 18, 2023, 8 p.m. | Capitol Theater

The Red Hot Chilli PIPERS (NOT the Peppers!) is a nine-piece ensemble consisting of pipers, guitarists, keyboards and drummers who have been rocking the world from New York to Beijing to Melbourne and everywhere in between with musicianship of the highest order and a passion for pipes that will leave you breathless.

Saturday, March 25, 2023, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 26, 2023, 2 p.m. | Capitol Theater

In this re-invented agricultural world, the farm is turned upside down and the barn turned inside out! Yet again, the clan of family and friends that make up Cirque Alfonse has favored its multidisciplinary approach where circus, song, dance and theater all come together, driven by original live music ... an irresistible mix of trad and soul that the troupe calls 'agricultural funk'!

RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! The Second City Swipes Right

Friday, March 31, 2023, 7 p.m. | Capitol Theater

Spend a naughty 90 minutes with our caliente cast of comedians as they (consensually) annihilate everything that turns us on-and off-about love, dating, relationships and everything else in-between the sheets!

Sunday, April 2, 2023, 7 p.m. | Overture Hall

YAMATO is a Japanese Taiko drumming group based in Asuka-mura Nara Prefecture, which is well known by Japanese people as the hometown of Japan. They call themselves "YAMATO, the Taiko drumming group that travels all over the world."

Friday, April 21, 2023, 8 p.m. | Overture Hall

BODYTRAFFIC is a world-class contemporary dance company, known internationally for its Los Angeles-grown, contagious vivacity led by artistic director Tina Finkelman Berkett. Founded in 2007, BODYTRAFFIC continues to push boundaries and establish Los Angeles as a city known for dance.

RETURNING WITH A NEW SHOW! The Mayhem Poets

Friday, May 5, 2023, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

These theater-trained, comedically gifted, lyrical virtuosos seamlessly blend raw elements of hip hop, theater, improv and stand-up comedy to tell gut wrenching truths that leave audiences forever changed.

Saturday, May 6, 2023, 7 p.m. | Capitol Theater

Seven acrobats push their physical limits without reserve; this performance is simultaneously raw, frantic and delicate. Supported by driving live percussion and presented so intimately that you can feel the heat, hear every breath and be immersed in every moment.

Join the VIP Experience - Sixty-four guests will be seated directly on stage, putting them close to the action and making them part of the show's interactive aspects. VIP tickets include a post-show Meet & Greet with the performers.

National Geographic Live SERIES

Learn and be inspired by National Geographic Live's behind-the-scenes stories, stunning imagery and gripping footage from world-renowned photographers, scientists, authors, filmmakers and adventurers.

Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

Could extinct species, like mammoths and passenger pigeons, be brought back to life? National Geographic Emerging Explorer Beth Shapiro is one of the scientists investigating this intriguing possibility.

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

Marine biologist Diva Amon's research on unusual deep-sea habitats and species has taken her to extraordinary depths in some of the remotest parts of the planet. Dive in with her to get to know the fascinating creatures in each unique layer of Earth's massive underwater habitat.

Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

For more than 20 years, renowned cave photographer Robbie Shone has traveled to remote parts of the world to illuminate and document the world's deepest, largest and longest-known cave systems.

Tuesday, May 2, 2023, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

Every year, billions of animals migrate in search of food, water or a mate. Join physiological ecologist Lucy Hawkes, who has spent years studying how and why these massive migrations occur, for astonishing stories of animal perseverance in the face of incredible odds.

Cabaret SERIES

Our historic Capitol Theater is turned into an elegant cabaret with hors d'oeuvres in the lobby and gourmet dinner on stage.

Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, 6:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

Christine Pedi lovingly honors the great ladies of the stage and screen through song, satire, heartfelt ballads and spot-on impressions, making it one of Broadwayworld.com's "Top Ten Theatrical Moments of the Year."

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, 6:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

Ryan Silverman has been praised as the "smoothest, most assured bari-tenor, leading-man theatre voice at the moment" (Playbill.com).

Thursday, June 1, 2023, 6:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

Join Broadway's original Aladdin and Grammy-nominated artist Adam Jacobs as he explores the prolific songbook of the incomparable Alan Menken. Featuring classic songs from hits such as Newsies, The Little Mermaid, Hercules, Aladdin and more, his show will have folks of all ages singing throughout the theater.

NEW! Up Close SERIES

This unique musical experience transforms the Capitol Theater Stage into a cocktail lounge. Audiences will experience an intimate evening of original music featuring a diverse lineup of emerging artists from around the world.

"Following our Thursday evening Cabaret performances, we're leaving the stage in the house and turning Capitol Theater into an intimate, Friday-night cocktail lounge while featuring some of the coolest, up-and-coming artists from around the world," said Chief Artistic Experiences Officer Tim Sauers.

Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, 8 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

Alea is a progressive and pioneering artist delivering messages of love, connection and Latinx empowerment. Her original compositions summon lush, vibrant landscapes from La Guajira, Colombia to Bronx, New York. Seamlessly blending cumbia, vallenato, ranchera, jazz and pop, Alea connects a diverse soundscape with New York City edge.

Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, 8 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

Oklahoma-born, Brooklyn-based thirty-something singer-songwriter and cellist, Gabriel Royal plays his "grown up lullabies" in the subway stations of New York City. That's where he found his lawyer, his manager, his cello and where he continues to find a genuine connection with his inspiration: the commuters of New York.

Friday, June 2, 2023, 8 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

Laouto player Vasilis Kostas and violinist Layth Sidiq met in Boston, many miles from their respective home countries. The former is Greek, the latter Jordanian-Iraqi, and their duo aims to highlight the musical roots of their countries while using them as a basis for exploring new ways of improvising, writing and arranging.

Single tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 5 at 11 a.m. Save money by ordering subscriptions to the Broadway at Overture, National Geographic Live, Cabaret and Up Close series or "Make Your Own" package with three or more Overture Presents titles: buy three or more shows to get 10% off, buy five or more shows to get 15% off, or buy seven or more shows to get 20% off.

Many shows offer discounted group tickets for orders of 10 or more tickets to the same performance. Email groups@overture.org for more information.