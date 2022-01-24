The Madison Theatre at Molloy College presents Swingtime Big Band: Love Notes, February 13, 2022.

Back by popular demand, Swingtime returns to celebrate Valentine's Day 2022 with a passionate new program of classic love songs!

The music & lyrics of the Great American Songbook tell love stories in uniquely meaningful ways, and our 20-piece 'house band,' led by Steve Shaiman, vividly brings these romantic tales to life.

Hear hits from such iconic bands as Count Basie, Benny Goodman, Harry James, Tommy Dorsey, Artie Shaw, Les Brown, and Glen Miller, plus 100th birthday tributes to legendary vocalist Doris Day and Judy Garland, and renowned arranger Neal Hefti who famously collaborated with Frank Sinatra.

Learn more by calling 516.323.4444 or a www.madisontheatreny.org.