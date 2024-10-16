National Geographic Live Will Bring 'Life On Thin Ice With Photographer Kiliii Yüyan' to Overture Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Take an adventure to the top of the frozen world at “Life on Thin Ice with Photographer Kiliii Yüyan” from National Geographic Live on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m. in Capitol Theater. Prepare to be inspired by behind-the-scenes stories and unforgettable imagery from the heart of the Arctic. Tickets ($25-$65) are available now at overture.org

National Geographic Explorer Kiliii Yüyan illuminates stories of the Arctic and human communities connected to the land and sea with stunning images captured across the Arctic. Yüyan is an award-winning contributor to National Geographic and has produced seven stories since 2016. His photographs burst with life, showing the resiliency of polar bears, musk ox, whales and caribou as well as the Indigenous people who call this frozen landscape home. In addition to presenting his breathtaking arctic images, Yüyan will share notable moments from his career, from fleeing collapsing sea ice, escaping a stalking polar bear, to finding kinship at the edges of the world. Informed by ancestry that is both Nanai/Hèzhé (East Asian Indigenous) and Chinese - American, Yüyan explores the human relationship to the natural world from different cultural perspectives and extreme environments, on land and underwater. Audiences will have an opportunity to stay after the show for an informal Q&A in the theater with the photographer.

“Life on Thin Ice with Photographer Kiliii Yüyan” is the first talk from the National Geographic Live series in Overture's 2024/25 season, with later talks from paleontologist Lindsay Zanno ( Rise of T. rex” on Jan. 14) and marine biologist Erika Woolsey (“Diving the Great Barrier Reef” on April 15).

