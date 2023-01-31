Madison Shakespeare Company and SASS Sauce & Shells Team Up to Offer Shakespeare, Spirits, And Shells

On February 4, Madison Shakespeare Company and SASS Sauce & Shells restaurant are teaming up to offer a unique combination of love scenes, cocktails, and plates to warm a chilly Saturday in a historic location in Madison's downtown Square.

Madison Shakespeare Company will entertain with romantic selections from classic plays including Much Ado About Nothing, As You Like It, and Henry the Fourth, including a sneak preview of the upcoming A Valentine's Affair 2023.

In addition to regular dinner service, SASS Sauce And Shelled Seafood will serve a special cocktail menu including the sweet Midnight Kiss, the tart Shrewdriver, and the smooth Mab's Passion Potion at happy hour prices: $1 off all drinks from 4 to 6pm.

Seating and service begin at 4 PM, with free performance following shortly.

Interested parties should reserve seating for this special event at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2222130®id=143&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Floveandsass.eventbrite.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.