Lucid Dreaming Sketch Comedy to Present Show at Broom Street Theater This Month
The show will feature the onstage talents of Alex Devaux, Amanda Gatewood, Annie Jay, Ben Seidensticker, Jackson Rosenberry, and more.
Lucid Dreaming Sketch Comedy is hosting another sketch comedy show featuring writing from local artists. Come check out our unique brand of fast and surreal comedy. The show opens at Broom Street Theater November 11th at 7pm and additional shows run November 12th, 18th, and 19th.
Runtime is right around 1 hour. Ticket prices start at $10. Buy tickets and get more info at ldsketch2022.eventbrite.com.
The show will feature the onstage talents of Alex Devaux, Amanda Gatewood, Annie Jay, Ben Seidensticker, Jackson Rosenberry, Mary Wallin, Matthew Korda, and Shauna Jungdahl. Scenes by Gatewood, Seidensticker, Wallin, Claire Kannapell, and Christian Neuhaus.
Directed by Seidensticker, Jay, Wallin, and Jason Compton. Design by Mitch Taylor.
