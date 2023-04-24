Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gravity & Other Myths' A SIMPLE SPACE Combines Contemporary Circus And A Fistful Of Grit Into An Artform

Seven acrobats push their physical limits without reserve; this performance is simultaneously raw, frantic and delicate.

Apr. 24, 2023  

In an awe-inspiring display of strength, skill and creativity, this award-winning show will exhilarate and amaze you. Gravity & Other Myths, a circus company with roots in Adelaide, Australia, presents "A Simple Space" on Saturday, May 6 at 7 p.m. in Capitol Theater. Tickets ($25-55) are available at overture.org.

Seven acrobats push their physical limits without reserve; this performance is simultaneously raw, frantic and delicate. Supported by driving live percussion and presented so intimately that you can feel the heat, hear every breath and be immersed in every moment.

"A Simple Space" evokes real responses in audiences, something visceral rather than cerebral. Instead of fine-tuning the performance with makeup, lighting and contrived theatrical overlay, the cast have deliberately gone the opposite way. The audience is brought in close to surround the stripped backstage. In that space, the acrobats are pushed to the physical limit, breaking down their usual guards and introducing the reality of failure and weakness. With nothing left to hide behind, personal narratives come through naturally. This honesty is the essence behind "A Simple Space."

"A Simple Space" has achieved huge international success, receiving multiple awards and having performed close to 1,000 times across 34 countries.

Acrobats:

  • Annalise Moore
  • Alyssa Moore
  • Axel Osborne
  • Jackson Manson
  • Jacob Randell
  • Kevin Beverley
  • Lachlan Harper

Musician:

  • Nick Martyn



BEETLEJUICE, LES MISERABLES, and More Set For Overture Centers 2023/24 Season Photo
BEETLEJUICE, LES MISERABLES, and More Set For Overture Center's 2023/24 Season
Using a famous line from Broadway's “Moulin Rouge, The Musical,” Overture Center revealed its “spectacular” 2023/24 season at a live, in-person event in Overture Hall Main Lobby this evening, showcasing an array of diverse artistic expressions, cultures and personalities. Learn more about the lineup here!
The Mayhem Poets Come To Capitol Theatre This May Photo
The Mayhem Poets Come To Capitol Theatre This May
“Let's go see a poetry show.” That is a sentence rarely proclaimed and usually responded to with cringes and excuses. The Mayhem Poets are on a mission to change that.
Bryan Smith Brings New NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE Show to Overture Photo
Bryan Smith Brings New NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE Show to Overture
For extreme filmmaker Bryan Smith, the line between going for it and going too far is often blurry—especially when you’re exploring the earth’s most remote environments. Learn what it’s like to be the person behind the lens with National Geographic Live, the touring speaker series that brings to life the awe-inspiring stories of National Geographic Explorers.
Overtures Lullaby Project Helps New Parents Create A Personal Legacy Through Song Photo
Overture's Lullaby Project Helps New Parents Create A Personal Legacy Through Song
Lullabies created through a collaboration between Madison-area expectant and new parents and local teaching artists participating in Overture Center's Lullaby Project will be showcased at Kids in the Rotunda on Saturday, April 29, with free in-person community performances at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

