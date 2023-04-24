Gravity & Other Myths' A SIMPLE SPACE Combines Contemporary Circus And A Fistful Of Grit Into An Artform

In an awe-inspiring display of strength, skill and creativity, this award-winning show will exhilarate and amaze you. Gravity & Other Myths, a circus company with roots in Adelaide, Australia, presents "A Simple Space" on Saturday, May 6 at 7 p.m. in Capitol Theater. Tickets ($25-55) are available at overture.org.

Seven acrobats push their physical limits without reserve; this performance is simultaneously raw, frantic and delicate. Supported by driving live percussion and presented so intimately that you can feel the heat, hear every breath and be immersed in every moment.

"A Simple Space" evokes real responses in audiences, something visceral rather than cerebral. Instead of fine-tuning the performance with makeup, lighting and contrived theatrical overlay, the cast have deliberately gone the opposite way. The audience is brought in close to surround the stripped backstage. In that space, the acrobats are pushed to the physical limit, breaking down their usual guards and introducing the reality of failure and weakness. With nothing left to hide behind, personal narratives come through naturally. This honesty is the essence behind "A Simple Space."

"A Simple Space" has achieved huge international success, receiving multiple awards and having performed close to 1,000 times across 34 countries.

Acrobats:

Annalise Moore

Alyssa Moore

Axel Osborne

Jackson Manson

Jacob Randell

Kevin Beverley

Lachlan Harper

Musician: