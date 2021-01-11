Forward Theater Presents THE NICETIES by Eleanor Burgess

Forward Theater Company continues their 12th season in digital fashion, presenting The Niceties by Eleanor Burgess. The play will be streaming online via overture.org beginning Friday, January 22nd through February 7th.

In The Niceties, Zoe, a Black student at a liberal arts college, is called into her white professor's office to discuss her paper about slavery's effect on the American Revolution. What begins as a polite clash in perspectives explodes into an urgent debate about race, history, and power.

Forward continues to explore the possibilities of digital plays - through the use of highdefinition photography, green screens, and remote recordings, a collaboration of theater and video artists are working to create a unique virtual theater experience that brings this intimate drama to life.

Notables:

- Forward is partnering with the UW Madison Division of Diversity, Equity &

Educational Achievement to hold a free panel discussion on the themes of the play and their relevance within the academic community. In addition to the virtual presentation, ticket buyers will have access to an online pre-show lecture that explores the history, design, and themes of the play.

- Audiences will also be invited to join one of six talkbacks with the actors and director, hosted and streamed live via Zoom. Talkbacks are scheduled for Friday 1/22 at 8:30pm, Sunday 1/24 at 4:00pm, Thursday 1/28 at 8:30pm, Sunday 1/31 at 4:00pm, Wednesday 2/3 at 8:30pm, and Sunday 2/7 at 4:00pm.

Artistic Team:

The production features Samantha Newcomb (seen recently at American Players Theatre and in A Christmas Carol at Childrens Theater of Madison, and Sarah Day (seen recently in Life Sucks at FTC, and a core company member at American Players Theatre).

Directed by Jen Uphoff Gray and DiMonte Henning. Scenic Designer: Lisa Schlenker; Lighting Designer: Greg Hoffmann; Costume Designer: Jazmin Aurora Medina; Composer/Sound Designer: Christie Chiles Twillie; Stage Manager: Sarah DemingHenes; Props Master: Pamela Miles; Technical Director: Kevin Zimmer; Assistant Stage Manager: Abbie Hess

Tickets:

Tickets to watch the production online are now on sale. Online viewing begins Friday, January 22nd and ends Sunday, February 7th. Streaming passes may be purchased online at forwardtheater.com, or via overture.org.

Adults: $40

42 Below (Discount for ages 42 and under): $20

Students/Educators: $10

Artists: $10