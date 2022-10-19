Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Performances are in the Playhouse at Overture Center for the Arts, November 3-20.

Oct. 19, 2022  

Forward Theater Presents FEEDING BEATRICE: A GOTHIC TALE, November 3-20

For their second production of the 2022-23 season, Forward Theater Company will present Feeding Beatrice: A Gothic Tale by Kirsten Greenidge. Directed by Jen Uphoff Gray. Performances are in the Playhouse at Overture Center for the Arts, November 3-20.

June and Lurie are the proud new owners of an old gothic home that takes "fixer-upper" to a whole new level. For starters, they have a haunting new houseguest - and she's ravenously hungry. They do their best to keep her fed and happy, but the insatiable Beatrice demands more, burrowing deeper into their lives. As she unearths secrets with explosive consequences, this young couple must decide what they are willing to do to exorcise Beatrice forever.

A creepy, dark comedy that evokes the terror of Jordan Peele's Get Out and the suspense of Hitchcock's Psycho, Feeding Beatrice deftly explores questions of race, class and the American Dream.

Forward is excited to feature a three-part lecture series each Saturday evening at 6:30pm during the run of Feeding Beatrice. This series dives deeper into the themes of this urgent and spine-tingling ghost story. Each lecture will be presented on the Rotunda Stage, next to the Playhouse lobby.

Horror, Blackness and the History of Horror Noire

Saturday, November 5th at 6:30pm
Presented by Dr. Sumana Chattopadhyay

Redlined: Madison's History of Racial Discrimination in Housing

Saturday, November 12th at 6:30pm
Presented by Kacie Lucchini Butcher, curator of Sifting & Reckoning: UW-Madison's History of Exclusion and Resistance - on exhibit now at the Chazen Museum of Art

The Legacy of Lorraine Hansberry

Saturday, November 19th at 6:30pm
Presented by Khalid Y. Long, PhD / Dramaturg for Feeding Beatrice





