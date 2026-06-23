Fortune Feimster and Indigo Girls with Linda Perry to Perform in Madison

🎭 NEW! Madison Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Madison & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Overture Center for the Arts has announced two new shows coming to Madison this October! Comedian Fortune Feimster returns with a new show on Friday, October 2 and Indigo Girls with special guest Linda Perry perform on Tuesday, October 20. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 26 at 10am CST.

Fresh off a tour, actress, comedian, writer, and host Fortune Feimster is continuing her “Takin' Care of Biscuits” tour with 16 new shows across the United States. Feimster marks the occasion announcing a landmark taping at Denver's iconic Paramount Theater on November 14, bringing her signature warmth and razor-sharp wit to audiences across the country. Feimster will be in Madison on Friday, October 2, 2026 at 7pm in Overture Hall.

Tickets will be available starting with artist presale on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at 10am using the code 'BISCUITS'. The general on sale will begin Friday, June 26 at 10am local time at overture.org.

Co-presented with True Endeavors, Indigo Girls return to Overture Center after 10 years! The Grammy-winning folk-rock duo bring more than four decades of music, activism and unforgettable live performance to the stage. Emily Saliers and Amy Ray first rose to prominence with their self-titled breakthrough album, featuring hits like “Closer to Fine,” and have continued to build a loyal following with powerful songwriting and signature harmonies. Their latest album, “Look Long,” showcases the duo's enduring artistry and collaborative spirit. Known for creating a sense of connection with audiences, Indigo Girls performances transform into joyful, communal singalongs that resonate across generations.

About Fortune Feimster

Feimster continues to balance her booming stand-up career with an impressive slate of projects on screen. She recently wrapped production on the Netflix film “The Fifth Wheel,” starring alongside Kim Kardashian, Nikki Glaser and Brenda Song, directed by Eva Longoria. She will next be seen opposite Will Ferrell in “Hawk,” Netflix's upcoming golf comedy series premiering in July 2026, and is currently on her national “Takin' Care of Biscuits” tour. Most recently, she voiced “Nibbles” in Disney's Oscar-nominated animated hit “Zootopia 2,” which grossed $1.8 billion worldwide. In 2024, her third Netflix comedy special, “Fortune Feimster: Crushing It,” debuted following the success of her previous specials, “Good Fortune” (2022) and “Sweet & Salty” (2020), both of which earned Critics Choice nominations. On the audio front, she hosts the popular podcast “Handsome” alongside Tig Notaro and Mae Martin; which in March 2026 won the Outstanding Podcast award at the GLAAD Media Awards.

About Indigo Girls

Across four decades, 16 studio albums and over 15 million records sold, Indigo Girls continue to blaze the trail for generations of queer artists in the mainstream. The Grammy-winning duo of Emily Saliers and Amy Ray began their career in clubs and bars around their native Atlanta amidst a blossoming alternative music scene before signing with Epic Records in 1988. Indigo Girls' eponymous major label debut sold over two million copies under the power of singles “Closer to Fine” and “Kid Fears” and introduced the duo's signature harmonies and stirring, sophisticated songs to a dedicated, enduring global audience. Indigo Girls was the first of six consecutive Gold and/or Platinum-certified albums. Their latest record, “Look Long,” is a heartfelt and eclectic collection of songs that finds the duo reunited in the studio with their strongest backing band to date.

Committed and uncompromising activists, Saliers and Ray support causes including racial justice and reproductive rights through Project Say Something, immigration reform through El Refugio, LGBTQ advocacy, education through Imagination Library, death penalty reform and Native American rights through First Peoples Fund.

Recently, “Closer to Fine” featured prominently in Greta Gerwig's blockbuster film “Barbie” and introduced Indigo Girls' music to a new generation of listeners. Released in 2024, their critically-acclaimed documentary “Indigo Girls: It's Only Life After All,” directed by Alexandria Bombach, blends 40 years of home movies, raw film archive and intimate present-day verité into a soulful career retrospective. A New York Times Critic's Pick, the documentary premiered opening night at the Sundance Film Festival in 2023 and went on to screen at SXSW, Tribeca Film Festival and Hot Docs before releasing to Netflix.

A third film, director Tom Gustafson's 2023 jukebox musical “Glitter & Doom” tells the tale of a whirlwind summer romance through inventive reimaginations of classic Indigo Girls songs. “Glitter & Doom” boasts a star-studded queer supporting cast featuring Lea DeLaria, Tig Notaro, Kate Pierson (The B-52s), RuPaul's Drag Race alum Peppermint and even a cameo from Sailers and Ray themselves.

About Linda Perry

Grammy, Golden Globe and Critic's Choice Award–nominated producer and Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee Linda Perry is one of the most accomplished artists working in music today. Beginning her musical journey as the lead singer of 4 Non-Blondes, she has profoundly impacted pop culture through her work as a producer and songwriter.

Don't Miss a Madison News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Local Shows