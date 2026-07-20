Film Titles Revealed For 2026/27 Duck Soup Cinema Silent Film Series at the Overture Center

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Duck Soup Cinema will return this season with three films that bring the slapstick humor and dramatic performers of the 1920s back to life. For more than 45 years, audiences have gathered for this one-of-a-kind Overture series, where classic silent films are paired with vaudeville-style acts and live accompaniment on the historic Grand Barton organ, creating a lively energy that promises a unique cinematic journey for all.

Duck Soup Cinema is a cherished tradition at Overture Center, celebrating the legacy of the Capitol Theater's silent film heritage. Born from the vision to bring the Grand Barton Organ back into the spotlight, the series began as the Sounds of Silents before evolving into its current form in 2004. Each year, 2-5 films are presented with live accompaniment from a skilled organist, whose performance mirrors the emotions of the actors, just as it did when the theater first opened in 1928.

This season, Duck Soup Cinema celebrates unforgettable characters who refuse to play by the rules. From Charlie Chaplin's lovable Little Tramp to Pola Negri's fearless dancer and Clara Bow's spirited Hula, each film follows a charismatic outsider whose humor, heart and determination turn convention upside down.

Duck Soup Cinema is curated by James Kreul. Jelani Eddington is the featured organist, and Joe Thompson returns as emcee.

The Circus

Saturday, October 3, 2026, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Charlie Chaplin | USA | 1928 | 72 min | Digital

Experience one of Charlie Chaplin's funniest and most beloved comedies on the big screen. When Chaplin's lovable Little Tramp character accidentally becomes the star attraction at a struggling circus, every mishap turns into unforgettable comedy. Filled with inventive physical humor and heartwarming moments, the timeless charm of “The Circus” makes it a perfect introduction to silent film for newcomers and a favorite for longtime fans alike. Featuring special guest Scott O'Donnell, executive director of Circus World & Al. Ringling Theatre

Source: Janus Films

Organist: Jelani Eddington

Vaudeville: Doc the Rube, Wayne the Wizard, Marvelous Michelle - The Bubble Lady

The Spanish Dancer

Saturday, February 20, 2027, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Herbert Brenon | USA | 1923 | 106 minutes | Digital

Adventure and royal intrigue take center stage in this dazzling silent-era spectacle starring the magnetic Pola Negri. When a spirited dancer and a charming nobleman become entangled in palace politics, daring escapes and sweeping romance follow. Filled with striking costumes, grand sets and unforgettable performances, “The Spanish Dancer” is an exciting cinematic adventure for all ages.

Source: Kino Lorber Films

Organist: Jelani Eddington

Vaudeville: Doc the Rube, Wayne the Wizard, Tania Tandias Flamenco & Spanish Dance

Hula

Saturday, May 15, 2027, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Victor Flemming | USA | 1927 | 64 minutes | 35mm

Clara Bow lights up the screen in this charming romantic comedy set against the lush beauty of Hawaiʻi. Bow stars as the spirited Hula Calhoun, an adventurous young woman determined to follow her heart—even when it leads to unexpected complications. Heartfelt and full of personality, “Hula” showcases one of silent cinema's brightest stars at the height of her career. This recent restoration was completed by the San Francisco Film Preserve in collaboration with the Library of Congress National Audio-Visual Conservation Center.

Source: San Francisco Film Preserve

Organist: Jelani Eddington

Vaudeville: Doc the Rube, Wayne the Wizard

NOTE: As these films were released nearly a century ago, some films may depict theatric and social conventions of the time related to race, gender, socio-economic status and identity which are unacceptable. In response to and in alignment with our justice, equity, diversity and inclusion commitments, we will be providing pre- and post-show resource material exploring key topics throughout the season.

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