KIDS IN THE ROTUNDA to Bring Free Shows to Madison Area
Free performances will unfold at venues in Verona, Baraboo and Madison, with a season announcement party to follow.
Embark on a summer adventure as Overture Center's Kids in the Rotunda program hits the road, coming to Madison and the surrounding communities. Packed with family-friendly entertainment and opportunities for laughter and learning, this series will include events that are free and open to all.
Overture Center's Kids in the Rotunda summer series is designed to captivate families of all ages and to reach our surrounding communities. From renowned folk singers and kindie artists to blues-infused pop by artists from Madison and beyond, our handpicked lineup guarantees an unforgettable experience for your family. While tailored for children ages nine and younger, these performances will mesmerize both kids and adults alike.
Free 45-minute performances will be held at various times and locations around Madison. Make sure to follow the Kids in the Rotunda Facebook page or Overture's Kids in the Rotunda web page to stay informed.
Plus, mark your calendars for the 2026/27 Kids in the Rotunda season announcement with guest DJ Nick Nice on Thursday, Aug. 20 from 4-6 p.m. at Madison Children's Museum (100 N. Hamilton St.).
AUGUST KIDS IN THE ROTUNDA SHOWS
Istvan & His Imaginary Band
Monday, Aug. 3, 2026 | 11 a.m.
Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona
Rock out with PBS Learn & Play artist Istvan in a fun-filled, interactive concert for the whole family! His cleverly crafted songs blend humor, smart storytelling and playful lessons, keeping kids engaged while giving parents a few laughs along the way. With plenty of chances to sing, dance and join in the fun, Istvan's rockin' show is one you won't want to miss!
David Landau
Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026 | 11 a.m.
Baraboo Children's Museum, 1212 8th St., Baraboo
David's personal appearances are upbeat musical programs that keep children engaged and constantly thinking. The kids sing some, move some, dance some, shout just a little bit and laugh a bunch. The adults just sit back and enjoy the show.
Jeanie B! Music
Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 | 10 a.m.
Madison Senior Center, 330 W Mifflin St., Madison
Get ready for a high-energy, interactive show with Jeanie B! Known as “Velcro for kids,” Jeanie's playful performances blend music, movement and plenty of silliness to keep everyone singing, dancing and laughing. With seven albums of original music and decades of experience captivating young audiences, Jeanie delivers a rockin' mix of fun and learning that delights kids and entertains parents alike!
Toco Beach Steelpan
Friday, Aug. 7, 2026 | 11 a.m.
Memorial Union Terrace, 800 Langdon St., Madison
Feel the rhythm of the tropics come alive in this vibrant, family-friendly performance. Featuring a dynamic duo and trio, this lively show blends vocals with steelpans, flute and marimba to create an upbeat, colorful musical journey kids and grown-ups alike will love.
2026/27 Kids in the Rotunda Season Announcement
Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026 | 4 p.m.
Madison Children's Museum, 100 N. Hamilton St.
Join us for a fun-filled evening at Madison Children's Museum for the Kids in the Rotunda Season Announcement Party! Participate in the scavenger hunt and search for performers around the museum before our official announcement at 5pm. Then put on your dancing shoes for a dance party with DJ Nick Nice! Museum admission is free during the event as well as any Thursday evening from 4-8pm.
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