Madison Shakespeare Unveils 2024 Summer Season Featuring LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST & More

Madison Shakespeare Company today announced the full details of its busiest-ever summer of programming, featuring works by William Shakespeare, Christopher Marlowe, and Thomas Heywood. This tour of classic English theater spans three venues, including the fifth annual presentations at Tyranena Brewing Company and Madison Country Day School along with the first-ever full-length theatrical production at Madison Children's Museum as part of the new "Drama In the Wonderground" series.

Shakespeare's Lovers In June, presented June 1-2 at Tyranena Brewing in Lake Mills, is the unofficial annual kickoff to the busy and popular outdoor Shakespeare season in south-central Wisconsin. A reimagined presentation of MSC's A Valentine's Affair celebration of romance and passion for outdoor spaces, this limited engagement brings wily courtship, young love, and secret passions to the Tyranena stage. This year's edition includes eight scenes collected from Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, Taming of the Shrew, Comedy of Errors, As You Like It, Merchant of Venice, Othello, Henry the Sixth Part One, and Edward the Fourth by Thomas Heywood.

Dido, Queen of Carthage will be performed June 28-30 at Madison Children's Museum in the unique outdoor Wonderground exploration area. This supernatural romance by Christopher Marlowe follows the divine hero Aeneas and his small band of survivors. Seeking refuge from the Trojan War, Aeneas lands on Carthage shores only to be caught up in the same divine conflict which led to Troy's destruction. Dido and Aeneas are joined together as lovers in an intricate plot by the still-warring goddesses Juno and Venus, to a heartbreaking end.

Love's Labour's Lost makes its long-awaited Madison Shakespeare Company debut August 9-18 at the Madison Country Day School amphitheater. The play is Shakespeare's greatest boys-versus-girls, pinky-swear-to-the-death, ridiculously-accented comedy, presented in a fast-paced format perfect for the dog days of summer.

Madison Shakespeare Company has produced engaging and accessible classic theater in south-central Wisconsin since 2012.

