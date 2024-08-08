CHICAGO & More Set for 2024-2025 Broadway in Green Bay Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Weidner has unveiled the 2024-2025 Broadway in Green Bay Series. Featuring seven titles direct from New York live at The Weidner.

Current Broadway in Green Bay Series Subscribers can renew their seats now through September 6. Series Tickets for new subscribers go on-sale starting Tuesday, August 27 through Ticket Star at WeidnerCenter.com or by calling Ticket Star at 800.895.0071.

2024-2025 Broadway In Green Bay Series Titles:

Chicago: The Musical

December 3, 2024 | 7:30 PM

CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one showstopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen. Broadway’s longest-running musical has been razzle dazzling audiences for 27 years, and after more than 10,000 performances, 6 Tony Awards, 2 Olivier Awards, and a Grammy

Cirque du Soleil Songblazers - A Journey Into Country Music

December 5, 2024 | 7:00 PM - Broadway Subscriber Night

Delivering the perfect harmony of guitar grooves and breathtaking moves, Songblazers is a one-of-a-kind theatrical production celebrating country music that pays homage to its legendary and modern-day trailblazers. With its acrobatic and live musical performance showcasing the captivating artistry of Cirque du Soleil and the soul-stirring melodies of beloved country rhythms, this engaging experience celebrates the diverse influences of country music and its heartfelt stories through time. Additional Performances December 6-8.

Dirty Dancing In Concert

February 7, 2025 | 7:30 PM

Join us for DIRTY DANCING IN CONCERT, the classic film’s first live film-to-concert experience. Enjoy the digitally remastered hit film like never before on a full-size cinema screen, with a live band and singers performing the film’s iconic songs. With a soundtrack that marked a generation, DIRTY DANCING IN CONCERT promises to bring a thrilling new and unique experience to the 80s classic. Directly following the film, the band and singers will throw an encore party that will surely take you back to the time of your life as you sing and dance along to your favorite Dirty Dancing songs. Immerse yourself in the timeless romance and experience one of the most memorable movies of the past 35 years - now live!

Pretty Woman: The Musical

February 17, 2025 | 7:30 PM

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time, springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell, an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, and a book by the movie’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart. Are you ready to fall in love all over again?

STOMP

March 18, 2025 | 7:30 PM

STOMP is explosive, provocative, sophisticated, sexy, utterly unique and appeals to audiences of all ages. The return of the percussive hit also brings some new surprises, with some sections of the show now updated and restructured and the addition of two new full-scale routines, utilizing props like tractor tire inner tubes and paint cans. STOMP. See what all the noise is about.

Champions of Magic

April 1, 2025 | 7:30 PM

Following a decade touring the world as one of the most successful magic shows in history, the Champions of Magic team are back with an explosive ALL NEW show featuring thrilling and mind-bending illusions. Fusing their skills in grand scale magic, a flair for spectacle and undeniable showmanship, this interactive, high-energy show is sure to entertain the entire family. Combining their signature humor with groundbreaking magic, the world’s only team of illusionists present a brand-new production unlike anything that has come before.

The Cher Show

April 18, 2025 | 7:30 PM

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award®- winning musical of her story, and it’s packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the bright-eyed kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon. THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy®, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

