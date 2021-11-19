BWW Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Overture Center

After nearly two years, the Overture Center welcomes back Broadway touring shows. There's no better show to usher in the new season than FIDDLER ON THE ROOF with its theme of tradition, and it was a roaring success!

Debuting on Broadway in 1964, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF has become an iconic show, a must see, for all theatre goers. With the holidays around the corner, its messages of family, love, and community are especially poignant.

Featuring a gifted cast of papas, mamas, sons, and daughters, the group numbers "Tradition," "To Life," and "Sunrise, Sunset," are stellar. The absolute stand out for me was the dancing. Choreographed by Hofesh Shechter and recreated by Christopher Evans, the ensemble's powerful, exciting, and emotional performances of "To Life," and the wedding scene are spectacular with special kudos to the bottle dance. The choreography alone is worth the price of admission.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is truly an ensemble musical showcasing many characters played remarkably. However, it is Tevye, played by Yehezkel Lazarov, in a beautiful, nuanced performance, who grounds the story with deep roots of loyalty, humor, and heart. Throughout the story, Tevye's traditions are tested when each of his daughters finds love outside of the matchmaking system. He bends each time, until finally he breaks when tradition is the only thing he has left to grasp.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF has something for everyone, from politics, premonitions, nightmares, brawls, humor and weddings, but most of all love of family and, of course, tradition. FIDDLER ON THE ROOF remains, after these fifty-seven years a show for all ages.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF runs through Sunday, Nov. 21. Tickets are available at overture.org.

The cast features Israeli theatre and film star Yehezkel Lazarov as Tevye joined by Maite Uzal as Golde, Andrew Hendrick as Lazar Wolf, Brooke Wetterhahn as Yente, Kelly Gabrielle Murphy as Tzeitel, Ruthy Froch as Hodel, Noa Luz Barenblat as Chava, Daniel Kushner as Motel, Solomon Reynolds as Perchik, Jack O'Brien as Fyedka and Jason Thomas Sofge as Constable.

The ensemble includes Danny Arnold, Nick Berke, Andrea Marie Bush, Morgan Cohen, David Scott Curtis, Eddieomar Gonzalez-Castillo, Ansley Grace Hamilton, Jenna Harwood, Jonathan Hashmonay, Elliot Lazar, Randa Meierhenry, Carlye Messman, Ali Arian Molaei, Jacob Nahor, Max O'Connell, Honza Pelichovsky, Carly Post, Lauren Blair Smith, Alex Stone, Rosie Webber and Scott Willits.

The original Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof, which opened in 1964, was the first musical in history to surpass 3,000 performances. The show won the 1965 Tony Award for Best Musical in addition to eight other Tony Awards that year. This acclaimed revival proudly introduces a new generation to the iconic musical adored across the globe.

Website: www.Fiddlermusical.com