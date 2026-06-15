Review: AGE OF CONTENT at Grand Théâtre

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BroadwayWorld had the pleasure of attending Age of Content, a striking production by the Ballet national de Marseille, presented at the Grand Théâtre of Luxembourg. In this vivid piece, the company explores the condition of young life in the age of social media, where individuality is constantly performed, consumed, imitated, and discarded. The show becomes both a warning and a celebration: a brilliant and beautiful study of the evils and potential of our society. Here are some highlights from this evening:

The opening scene: From its very first moments, Age of Content establishes a disturbing and memorable visual pacing. With every performer dressed alike and stripped of distinct facial features, the show invites us to reflect on a modern youth culture obsessed with appearing unique while chasing a coveted, fleeting spotlight — only to end up looking and behaving exactly like everyone else. The choreography was aggressive, almost feral, exposing the ruthless nature of those seeking public attention with little regard for their peers or for the consequences of their actions. Particularly effective was the presence of a remotely controlled car on stage, which became essential to both the tone and symbolism of the scene. A special word of praise is due to the performer controlling it in combination with so many dancers, adding a surprising and uniquely expressive artistic layer to the production.

The NPC sequence: Shortly after the opening, the tone changes completely. The performers now appear in their own clothes and without masks, yet the sense of uniformity remains. This transition was quite brilliant: a radical change in format did not necessarily mean a change in meaning. The youth on stage are still trapped in a robotic loop, now walking and behaving like video game NPCs, granted only the illusion of individualism. Their interactions with others feel repetitive, mechanical, and equally meaningless. Social activity, usually presented as lively or liberating, is here brilliantly shown as profoundly devoid of depth - a cycle of gestures, approaches, and reactions that seem programmed rather than genuinely felt.

The final moments: Without wishing to spoil much more of this great show, the final scenes appear to end on a very different note from the beginning of the performance. Some may interpret this as a hopeful sign of potential for personal evolution. The individual choreographies become lighter, better spaced, and more eloquent, no longer mechanical or aggressive. Likewise, the group numbers shift from conflict to cooperation, as if the company has finally found the meaning of community. After so much repetition, imitation, and struggle for visibility, Age of Content seems to suggest that a way forward may still exist - not through the destruction of individuality, but through a more generous understanding of what it means to move, live, and belong together.

Overall a brilliant and beautiful study of young life in the age of social media, and a reflection of the evils and potential of our society

As always, our thanks to the Grand Théâtre and the entire cast.

To reach out to the writer: nuno.de.sousa.lopes@gmail.com

Photo Credit: © Gaëlle Astier-Perret

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