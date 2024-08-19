ZOMBIE UNIVERSITY Comes to StageOne Family Theatre Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“Zombie University” comes to StageOne Family Theatre Rehearsal Hall net month. The event will run Saturday, September 28, October 5, 12, 19, 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Registration is open at https://stageone.org/camps-classes/zombie-university

Zombie University (Zombie U) is StageOne’s exciting new education project launching in advance of their live adaptation of the George Romero classic, “Night of the Living Dead”

Zombie U is a unique program designed to introduce beginning and first-time actors to the onstage experience through the combination of a basic acting class as well as participating in a professionally produced play

Coursework will include ensemble training, basic acting technique, vocal production, creative movement, costume and make-up design

Zombie U will culminate in performing live with the cast of “Night of the Living Dead”, a StageOne Family Theatre and Kentucky Performing Arts stage production that will be held at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall October 30 – November 2

