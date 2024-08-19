News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

ZOMBIE UNIVERSITY Comes to StageOne Family Theatre Next Month

The event will run Saturday, September 28, October 5, 12, 19, 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

By: Aug. 19, 2024
ZOMBIE UNIVERSITY Comes to StageOne Family Theatre Next Month Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Zombie University” comes to StageOne Family Theatre Rehearsal Hall net month. The event will run Saturday, September 28, October 5, 12, 19, 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

LATEST NEWS

Photos: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE National Tour Begins Rehearsals
HYPROV: IMPROV UNDER HYPNOSIS to Launch 49-City 'Yes, It's Real' Tour
Full Cast Set for A BEAUTIFUL NOISE National Tour
COME FROM AWAY Will Be First Broadway National Tour to Perform at U.S. Military Installations

Registration is open at https://stageone.org/camps-classes/zombie-university

Zombie University (Zombie U) is StageOne’s exciting new education project launching in advance of their live adaptation of the George Romero classic, “Night of the Living Dead”

Zombie U is a unique program designed to introduce beginning and first-time actors to the onstage experience through the combination of a basic acting class as well as participating in a professionally produced play

Coursework will include ensemble training, basic acting technique, vocal production, creative movement, costume and make-up design

Zombie U will culminate in performing live with the cast of “Night of the Living Dead”, a StageOne Family Theatre and Kentucky Performing Arts stage production that will be held at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall October 30 – November 2



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Shop Broadway

Videos