YETI FOR LOVE to Open This Month at Henry Clay Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pandora Productions will present Yeti For Love, set to debut on December 6, 2024, and running through December 22, 2024 at the Henry Clay. Tickets are available now.

Looking for a little love and human connection this holiday season? So is Yeticus Brown, the Activities Director at the Lighthouse Community Senior Living Home. By day, our hero is single-handedly trying to produce the residents' beloved annual holiday show (inspired by a claymation classic about a reindeer). By night, he's looking for love in the beds of men who are suspiciously reminiscent of certain animated misfits. His worlds collide when he inadvertently hires sex workers as actors, including an attractive, no-nonsense bear named Bear. Can Yeti give his heart to a sex worker? Will his boss fire him? Will the seniors have their holiday tradition? It's going to take a little holiday magic and a lot of love to pull this one off! Luckily he's ready… er, um… YETI for the challenge.

Yeti For Love is a sex positive holiday romp in the campy, queer style of Louisville playwright Brian David Walker, directed by longtime collaborator Pandora Productions Artistic Director Gil Reyes. Gil has directed premiers of two of Brian's plays and worked closely with Brian to produce two years of the Finnigan Festival of Funky Fresh Fun, a ten-minute play series. “I'm grateful for the opportunity to include Brian in my first season with this commissioned work,” said Reyes. “Producing new plays is a personal passion because we all learn so much as artists in the process.”

“Brian's work in particular is light-hearted and free, while still hinting at important themes - in this case, body-positivity, caring for the aging population, addressing loneliness during the holidays, and highlighting prejudices in the gay-male dating culture are all on the table. While this work leans heavily on Christmas-related iconography, I don't think you have to celebrate Christmas to benefit from the messages and find human connection and whimsy at a time of year when loneliness is at its peak for so many of us.”

Audiences are encouraged to arrive an hour before the show starts to participate in holiday crafts, wear an ugly/fabulous holiday sweater or outfit for a chance to win a prize, and enjoy holiday treats in the lobby before the show and during intermission. This play contains sexual content, nudity, and simulated sexual acts, and is reserved for audiences ages 18+.

BRIAN David Walker (Playwright) Brian's plays include DOG (published by Broadway Play Publishing 2021), Deer Island (2021 BAPF semi-finalist), American Coot (2018 O'Neil semi-finalist, 2018 Roots of the Bluegrass New Play Award), High Tide (2017 O'Neil semi-finalist, Orlando Shakes' PlayFest semi-finalist and PlayPenn finalist), POST, dirty sexy derby play and Great American Sex Play. He has had plays developed at Walking Shadow Reader's Theatre (2020), Cincinnati Lab Theatre (2020), The Bard's Town (2017/2019), Actors Workshop Louisville (2016), Theatre [502] (2014/2015), UP Theatre Company (2014), Capital Stage's Playwrights Revolution (2014), Nashville Repertory Theatre (2013), Last Frontier Theatre Festival (2012) and Great Plains Playwrights Conference (2009). He is the co-founder of Derby City Playwrights and served as co-artistic director and producer for six seasons, was the producer of Finnigan's Festival of Funky Fresh Fun from 2007-2015 and served as the Kentucky Regional Rep for the Dramatists Guild from 2020-2023.

GIL REYES (Director/ Artistic Director) is a theatre artist who focuses his creative collaborative energy on directing. In Louisville, he co-founded and served as Co-Artistic Director of Theatre [502], worked for Congressman Yarmuth, and currently serves on the Fairness Campaign Coordinating Committee. Select directing credits include: Monsters of the American Cinema, Little Shop of Horrors, The Inheritance Parts 1 & 2, Love! Valour! Compassion!, The Girl Crazy Queer and Other Fairy Tales, Psycho Beach Party, Great American Sex Play, Nobody Bunny, The Language Archive, Failure: A Love Story, Rich Girl, Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play, The 13th of Paris, and Gruesome Playground Injuries.

Comments