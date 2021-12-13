Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards; Chicken Coop Theatre Company's GREY GARDENS Leads Best Musical!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Louisville:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Sara Gettelfinger - THE WIZARD OF OZ - ACT Louisville Productions 45%

Heather Folsom - GREASE - Derby Dinner Playhouse 30%

Megan Bliss - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Kentucky Shakespeare Festival 25%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jason Cooper and Carrie Cooke Ketterman - GREY GARDENS - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 50%

Sharon Harrah - CLUE THE MUSICAL - Derby Dinner Playhouse 28%

Donna Lawrence-Downs - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Kentucky Shakespeare 17%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Jason Cooper - GREY GARDENS - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 44%

Drew Fracher - THE WIZARD OF OZ - ACT Louisville Productions 32%

Cyndi Skellie - BRIGHT STAR - Shelby County Community Theater 24%

Best Direction Of A Play

Matt Wallace - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Kentucky Shakespeare 48%

Amy Attaway - HENRY V - Kentucky Shakespeare 39%

Tony Prince - PUNTS - The Liminal Playhouse 13%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Jason Cooper - CLUE: THE STAY AT HOME EDITION - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 62%

Cris Eli Blak - IT HAPPENED IN JEFFERSON SQUARE - Derby City Playwrights 38%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nick Dent - GREY GARDENS - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 74%

Lindsay Krupski - PUNTS - The Liminal Playhouse 26%

Best Musical

GREY GARDENS - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 61%

BRIGHT STAR - SHELBY COUNTY COMMUNITY THEATRE - 2021 39%

Best Performer In A Musical

Trent Everett Byers - THE WIZARD OF OZ - ACT Louisville Productions 29%

Carrie Cooke Ketterman - GREY GARDENS - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 23%

Jennifer Poliski - BRIGHT STAR - 2021 13%

Best Performer In A Play

Zachary Burrell - HENRY V - Kentucky Shakespeare 28%

Kathleen Lewis - TALKING WITH - Hardin County Playhouse 24%

Jonathan Patrick O'Brien - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Kentucky Shakespeare 14%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Jason Cooper - WE WILL ROCK YOU - Acting Against Cancer 51%

Lauren McCombs - WE WILL ROCK YOU - Acting Against Cancer 49%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Jason Cooper - TRU - Pandora Productions 24%

Russell Cooper - CLUE: THE STAY AT HOME EDITION - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 22%

Michael Drury - THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 20%

Best Play

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Kentucky Shakespeare 54%

HENRY V - Kentucky Shakespeare 37%

PUNTS - The Liminal Playhouse 9%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

GREY GARDENS - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 54%

SEUSSICAL - Derby Dinner Playhouse 35%

PUNTS - The Liminal Playhouse 11%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ron Riall - CLUE THE MUSICAL - Derby Dinner Playhouse 74%

Eric Allgeier - PUNTS - The Liminal Playhouse 26%

Best Streaming Play

CLUE: THE STAY AT HOME EDITION - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 21%

IT HAPPENED IN JEFFERSON SQUARE - Derby City Playwrights 19%

THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 18%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Audrey Lucas - THE WIZARD OF OZ - ACT Louisville Productions 29%

Courtney Glenny - GREY GARDENS - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 20%

Matthew Brennan - GREASE - Derby Dinner Playhouse 12%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Will DeVary - HENRY V - Kentucky Shakespeare 30%

Angel Solomon-Grier - TALKING WITH - 2021 27%

Matthew Brennan - THE MOUSETRAP - 2021 22%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Bridget Thomas - CLUE: THE STAY AT HOME EDITION - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 50%

Russell Jordan - IT HAPPENED IN JEFFERSON SQUARE - Derby City Playwrights 26%

Isabella Lash - IT HAPPENED IN JEFFERSON SQUARE - Derby City Playwrights 16%