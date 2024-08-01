Tickets On Sale Tomorrow for LES MISERABLES in Louisville

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tickets for Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES, will go on sale Friday, August 2 at 10 am for its engagement at the Kentucky Center October 1-6. Tickets are available by calling 502-584-7777 or online at BroadwayInLouisville.com.

More information can be found at LesMis.com, the official global website for LES MISÉRABLES.

Cameron Mackintosh said, “The phenomenon of Les Misérables never fails to astound me. No show in history has been able to continually reinvent itself and remain a contemporary musical attracting new generations of brilliant new talent, many of whom go on to international stardom. No show in the world has ever demonstrated the survival of the human spirit better than Les Miz, and it's time to let the people sing again. We are all thrilled to be Bringing Her Home to you."

Nick Cartell portrays the fugitive ‘Jean Valjean’ with Preston Truman Boyd as ‘Inspector Javert.' They are joined by Matt Crowle as ‘Thénardier,’ Victoria Huston-Elem as ‘Madame Thénardier,’ Haley Dortch as ‘Fantine,’ Devin Archer as ‘Enjolras,’ Mya Rena Hunter as ‘Éponine,’ Jake David Smith as ‘Marius’ and Delaney Guyer as ‘Cosette.’ Azalea Wolfe and Ava Buesing alternate in the role of ‘Little Cosette/Young Éponine.’ Leo Caravano and Milo Maharlika alternate in the role of ‘Gavroche.’

The touring ensemble includes Kyle Adams, David Andino, Daniel Gerard Bittner, Jenna Burns, Julie Cardia, Ben Cherington, Steve Czarnecki, Arianne DiCerbo, Genevieve Ellis, David Young Fernandez, Emily Fink, Randy Jeter, Andrew Love, Danny Martin, Mikako Martin, Eden Mau, Andrew Marks Maughan, Paige McNamara, Ashley Dawn Mortensen, Tim Quartier, Juliette Redden, Matt Rosell, Christopher Robin Sapp, Greta Schaefer, Kaitlyn Sumner, Christopher James Tamayo, Kyle Timson, David T. Walker and J.T. Wood.

