The Carnegie to Present TICK, TICK...BOOM!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Before there was RENT, there was TICK, TICK… BOOM!, Jonathan Larson’s explosive musical about life, death, and the necessity of art. The semi- autobiographical story follows Jon, a composer struggling to break into New York City’s theatre scene. This intimate, three-actor musical boasts unforgettable songs including “30/90,” “Johnny Can’t Decide,” and the Sondheim-inspired “Sunday.” Set in 1990 and fueled by the groundbreaking music that redefined a genre, TICK, TICK… BOOM! cracks open the ticking-time-bomb world of theatre-making to celebrate the power of finding your voice and holding on to a dream.

Patrick Earl Phillips stars in his Carnegie debut as Jon. Phillips has appeared on the stages of Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati, Know Theatre of Cincinnati, Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre, Cincinnati Shakespeare Co., Human Race Theatre Company, Diogenes Theatre Co., Cincinnati Landmark Productions and more.

JT Langlas and Annika Jonker, both Musical Theatre students at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (CCM), round out the cast as Michael and Susan, respectively. Langlas will return to The Carnegie stage later this summer in BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL. Jonker appeared in the ensemble in The Carnegie’s recent hit production of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW.

TICK, TICK...BOOM! is directed by Lindsey Augusta Mercer, who returns to The Carnegie after helming a record-breaking production of KINKY BOOTS in 2023. Mercer also directed THE LAST FIVE YEARS at The Carnegie in 2016, and other local directorial credits include HEAD OVER HEELS, SAINT JOAN, GIRLFRIEND, and LIZARD BOY.

Matthew Umphreys will lead the onstage band as Music Director. Umphreys is co-artistic director of Queen City Cabaret, a resident company at The Carnegie, co-producing an annual season of theatrical cabarets at the theater.

“Following the success of RENT during our inaugural Summer Theatre Series in 2022, I’m excited to share Jonathan Larson’s equally explosive TICK, TICK... BOOM! with our audiences,” said The Carnegie Theatre Director Tyler Gabbard. “Patrick is one of Cincinnati’s most celebrated actors and I’m thrilled to introduce him to Carnegie audiences in a role he was born to play.”

Tickets to TICK, TICK...BOOM! may be purchased by calling (859) 957-1940 or by visiting

thecarnegie.com.

Comments