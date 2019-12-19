Tectonic Theater Project Will Lead Southeastern Theatre Conference's 15th Annual Teachers Institute In A Day Of Moment Work Training

Southeastern Theatre Conference (SETC) is thrilled to welcome Tectonic Theater Project to conduct the 2020 Teachers Institute at the 71st Annual SETC Convention.

The SETC Teachers Institute is an all-day seminar designed for: high school and middle school teachers who use or integrate theatre techniques into their classroom; directors of theatre arts programs; teaching artists; and students studying to be theatre educators. The Institute offers an opportunity for in-service, continuing education credits and professional development.

Good storytelling employs much more than words. Moment Work is Tectonic Theater Project's collaborative method for devising theater that uses every available element of stagecraft - sound, lights, space, text, costumes, and more - to bring a story to life. In this experiential workshop designed for educators, participants will get an introduction to the basics of Moment Work and explore the non-text elements of the stage for their full narrative and performative potential.

About Tectonic Theater Project

Tectonic Theater Project is an award-winning theatre company based in New York City, dedicated to developing innovative works that explore theatrical language and form, and fostering an artistic dialogue on the social, political, and human issues that affect us all. In service to this goal, Tectonic supports readings, workshops, and full theatrical productions, as well as training for students around the country in their play-making techniques.

Led by founder and artistic director Moisés Kaufman, the company has created a series of plays which have sparked national dialogue and inspired artists and audiences worldwide, including Kaufman's Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde, The Laramie Project (written by Kaufman and members of Tectonic Theater Project company), Doug Wright's Pulitzer-Prize-winning I Am My Own Wife and Kaufman's Tony Award-winning 33 Variations starring Jane Fonda. In 2009, President Barack Obama invited the company to witness the signing of the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act at the White House, recognizing Tectonic's contribution to the national dialogue around anti-LGBTQ hate crimes.

This year's Teachers Institute takes place on Wed. Feb. 26, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville, KY.



Follow this link to learn more about the 2020 SETC Teachers Institute and register to attend www.setc.org/convention/teachers-institute/. Registration cost is $85 and includes lunch. The Regular Registration Deadline is Jan. 22, 2020 at Noon ET. Enrollment is limited to 40 participants.

SETC is the strongest and broadest network of theatre practitioners in the United States and provides extensive resources and year-round opportunities for

its constituents. Our services, publications, and products contribute significantly to the careers of emerging artists, seasoned professionals and academicians.

SETC's vision is to energize the practical, intellectual and creative profile of theatre in America.





