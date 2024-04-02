Northern Kentucky University- School Of The Arts Presents THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts (SOTA) continues its on-tour theatre season with the Olivier Award-winning comedy, The Play That Goes Wrong, at The Carnegie Theatre in Covington, KY. This side-splitting comedy written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, will be on stage from April 11 – 23, 2024.

From Mischief, Broadway masters of comedy, comes a farce about the opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society's newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor. The show has everything you never wanted to see, including an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines). Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences! Part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, this comedy is a global phenomenon that's guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter!

The cast includes Elliet Malatesta, Bodie Moore, Jathan Briscoe, Hailey Watson, Luc Vandenbroek, Max Mason, Reagan Wildoner, and Phoenix Bills. The production team features Marcia Fortner as Stage Manager, Daryl Harris as Costume Designer, Jo Sanburg as Lighting Designer, Eric Barker as Scenic Designer, Michael Hatton as Special Effects Designer, and Kevin Havlin as Sound Designer. The show is directed by Ken Jones.

Don't miss the opportunity to see this hilarious production! Tickets are available for purchase now.

About Northern Kentucky University:

NKU is an entrepreneurial state university of more than 15,000 students on a thriving suburban campus nestled between Highland Heights, Kentucky, and bustling downtown Cincinnati. Ranked in the top 50 out of 400 universities nationwide by The Wall Street Journal for exceptional value, we are a regionally engaged university committed to delivering an innovative, student-centered education. We empower our graduates to have fulfilling careers and meaningful lives, while contributing to the economic, civic and social vitality of the region. Learn more at nku.edu.

About SOTA:

The School of the Arts at Northern Kentucky University, which is part of the College of Arts and Sciences, is made up of three programs: Theatre and Dance, Art and Design, and Music. The Theatre and Dance program relies on intensive student involvement both inside and outside the classroom. At the program's center is a vital balance of process and production, giving each student opportunities to stretch boundaries and discover new possibilities. Graduates have gone on to successful careers in professional theatre, film, and television. For more information, visit theatre.nku.edu.