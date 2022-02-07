THE MOUSETRAP Opens at Woodford Theatre
Woodford Theatre presents Agatha Christie's THE MOUSETRAP, directed by Tim Hull. Performances run through February 20, 2022.
The world's longest-running play! After a local woman is murdered, the guests and staff at Monkswell Manor find themselves stranded during a snowstorm. It soon becomes clear that the killer is among them, and the seven strangers grow increasingly suspicious of one another. A police detective, who arrives on skiis, interrogates the suspects: the newlyweds running the house, a spinster with a curious background, an architect who seems better equipped to be a chef, a retired army major, a strange little man who claims his car has overturned in a drift, and a jurist who makes life miserable for everyone.
When a second murder takes place, tensions and fears escalate. This record-breaking murder mystery features a brilliant surprise finish from Dame Agatha Christie, the foremost mystery writer of her time.
TICKETS: $22/Adult, $15/Student before convenience fees on phone and web orders. Tickets may be purchased 24 hours a day at www.woodfordtheatre.com, or weekdays 10:00AM - 6:00PM in-person or over the phone through the Woodford Theatre Box Office.