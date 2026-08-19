THE HAUNTING to Make U.S. Premiere at Kentucky Shakespeare Sept 30-Oct 25

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Kentucky Shakespeare will present the U.S. premiere of THE HAUNTING inside the company's headquarters in historic Old Louisville this fall. The production offers what the organizers describe as a classic tale of terror that combines the essential ingredients of the great Victorian ghost stories to thrilling and macabre effect. Hugh Janes' play is inspired by some of Charles Dickens' most haunting works and has already enjoyed a UK tour.

In an ancient, crumbling mansion, two men stumble across a dark and terrifying secret that will change their lives forever. David Filde is employed to catalogue the estate's impressive library and finds an incredible array of rare books. But as a series of strange and unexplained events conspire to keep Filde from his work, he realizes that if he is to convince his skeptical employer that the mysterious phenomena he is experiencing is real, they must journey together to the very edge of terror to discover the source of the haunting visitations.

Event Details

THE HAUNTING

By Hugh Janes

Directed by Matt Wallace

September 30 -October 25, 2026

7:00PM Wednesdays through Saturdays and 2:00PM on Saturdays and Sundays

(Note: no matinees October 3 and 4 due to the St. James Court Art Show. Added evening performance Sunday, October 4.)

Tickets: $30 per ticket

(At checkout, the Zeffy ticketing site will give you the option to cover the ticket fee. That is not required, and that money goes directly to Zeffy.)

Kentucky Shakespeare Headquarters

616 Myrtle Street

Louisville, KY 40208

Visit kyshakespeare.com for tickets and information.

During ticket purchase, patrons will have the option to make a donation to Kentucky Shakespeare. A $20 donation includes a commemorative limited edition The Haunting T-shirt, with one shirt per each $20 donation/increment.

About Kentucky Shakespeare

Designated the Official Shakespeare Festival of the Commonwealth by the Kentucky legislature, Kentucky Shakespeare is a professional theatre company and not-for-profit charitable organization.

Mission: Grounded in the works of Shakespeare, the organization enriches communities through accessible, inclusive, professional theatre experiences that educate, inspire, and entertain diverse audiences.

Vision: To use Shakespeare's truths and the power of the arts to transform lives. Shakespeare belongs to everyone.

More information is available at kyshakespeare.com.

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