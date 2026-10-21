THE CARPENTERS SONGBOOK: A LIVE CELEBRATION Comes to Louisville's Brown Theatre
The production from the creative team behind THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY brings Karen Carpenter's voice and hits to Louisville's stage.
Kentucky Performing Arts will present The Carpenters Songbook: A Live Celebration at the Brown Theatre in Louisville on Friday, October 23, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.
From the creative team behind The Simon & Garfunkel Story, the new concert production celebrates the music of Karen and Richard Carpenter, bringing the beloved brother-sister duo's timeless songs to the stage.
Backed by a full band and featuring storytelling throughout, the production invites audiences to revisit the Carpenters' musical legacy through performances of hits including "We've Only Just Begun," "Close to You," and "Rainy Days and Mondays."
The concert runs approximately two hours and 20 minutes, including intermission, and is appropriate for all ages. Accessible seating and assistive listening services are available.
Tickets are available through Kentucky Performing Arts. Audiences can use promo code LOVESONG25 to receive 25% off tickets through the day of the performance.
The Brown Theatre is located at 315 W. Broadway in Louisville, Kentucky.
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