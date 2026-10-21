THE CARPENTERS SONGBOOK: A LIVE CELEBRATION Comes to Louisville's Brown Theatre

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Kentucky Performing Arts will present The Carpenters Songbook: A Live Celebration at the Brown Theatre in Louisville on Friday, October 23, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

From the creative team behind The Simon & Garfunkel Story, the new concert production celebrates the music of Karen and Richard Carpenter, bringing the beloved brother-sister duo's timeless songs to the stage.

Backed by a full band and featuring storytelling throughout, the production invites audiences to revisit the Carpenters' musical legacy through performances of hits including "We've Only Just Begun," "Close to You," and "Rainy Days and Mondays."

The concert runs approximately two hours and 20 minutes, including intermission, and is appropriate for all ages. Accessible seating and assistive listening services are available.

Tickets are available through Kentucky Performing Arts. Audiences can use promo code LOVESONG25 to receive 25% off tickets through the day of the performance.

The Brown Theatre is located at 315 W. Broadway in Louisville, Kentucky.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 04 Hrs 58 Min 43 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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