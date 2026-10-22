SPAM KIMCHI to Play The Kentucky Center's MeX Theater

NEW! Kentucky Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Kentucky & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

What started as a five-minute story told at The Moth is now a 75-minute one-person show at The Kentucky Center. Spam Kimchi, by Louisville comedian and poet Samuel Son, closes its season with two nights at The Kentucky Center – MeX Theater.

Performances will take place November 20 and 21 at 7:30 PM, after opening to full houses at Maybe It's Fate this summer. The show blends stand-up comedy, immigrant memoir, and spoken word poetry.

Spam Kimchi follows Son's family from post-war Seoul to Flushing, Queens, on a visa stamped “yes” by mistake. Along the way: a father who mistook dog food for a delicacy, a grandfather who bought hamsters off the street, and a mother whose Spam kimchi jjigae her son has spent 20 years trying to recreate. The show is funny, then it catches you off guard. Seoul food. Soul food.

ABOUT SAMUEL SON

Samuel Son is a Louisville comedian, poet, and spoken word artist. Born in Seoul and raised in New York, he tells stories of being human through comedy, poetry, and performance.

He has performed spoken word before 2,000 teenagers at the Presbyterian Youth Triennium and at the Corn Island Storytelling Festival. His poetry collection, America, My America, is available on Amazon.

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 02 Hrs 09 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming