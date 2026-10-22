SPAM KIMCHI to Play The Kentucky Center's MeX Theater
Performances will take place November 20 and 21 at the MeX Theater.
What started as a five-minute story told at The Moth is now a 75-minute one-person show at The Kentucky Center. Spam Kimchi, by Louisville comedian and poet Samuel Son, closes its season with two nights at The Kentucky Center – MeX Theater.
Performances will take place November 20 and 21 at 7:30 PM, after opening to full houses at Maybe It's Fate this summer. The show blends stand-up comedy, immigrant memoir, and spoken word poetry.
Spam Kimchi follows Son's family from post-war Seoul to Flushing, Queens, on a visa stamped “yes” by mistake. Along the way: a father who mistook dog food for a delicacy, a grandfather who bought hamsters off the street, and a mother whose Spam kimchi jjigae her son has spent 20 years trying to recreate. The show is funny, then it catches you off guard. Seoul food. Soul food.
ABOUT SAMUEL SON
Samuel Son is a Louisville comedian, poet, and spoken word artist. Born in Seoul and raised in New York, he tells stories of being human through comedy, poetry, and performance.
He has performed spoken word before 2,000 teenagers at the Presbyterian Youth Triennium and at the Corn Island Storytelling Festival. His poetry collection, America, My America, is available on Amazon.
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