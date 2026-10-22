 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

SPAM KIMCHI to Play The Kentucky Center's MeX Theater

Performances will take place November 20 and 21 at the MeX Theater.

By:
SPAM KIMCHI to Play The Kentucky Center's MeX Theater

What started as a five-minute story told at The Moth is now a 75-minute one-person show at The Kentucky Center. Spam Kimchi, by Louisville comedian and poet Samuel Son, closes its season with two nights at The Kentucky Center – MeX Theater.

Performances will take place November 20 and 21 at 7:30 PM, after opening to full houses at Maybe It's Fate this summer. The show blends stand-up comedy, immigrant memoir, and spoken word poetry.

Spam Kimchi follows Son's family from post-war Seoul to Flushing, Queens, on a visa stamped “yes” by mistake. Along the way: a father who mistook dog food for a delicacy, a grandfather who bought hamsters off the street, and a mother whose Spam kimchi jjigae her son has spent 20 years trying to recreate. The show is funny, then it catches you off guard. Seoul food. Soul food.

ABOUT SAMUEL SON

Samuel Son is a Louisville comedian, poet, and spoken word artist. Born in Seoul and raised in New York, he tells stories of being human through comedy, poetry, and performance.

He has performed spoken word before 2,000 teenagers at the Presbyterian Youth Triennium and at the Corn Island Storytelling Festival. His poetry collection, America, My America, is available on Amazon.

Click Here to Get Tickets


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Kentucky SHOWS

Misery in Kentucky Misery
Derby Dinner Playhouse (9/30-11/08) PHOTOS
Come From Away in Kentucky Come From Away
Clarksville Little Theatre (4/02-4/11)
Misery in Kentucky Misery
SKYPAC (3/19-3/20)
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in Kentucky Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Clarksville Little Theatre (6/04-6/13)
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever in Kentucky The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
Clarksville Little Theatre (12/04-12/13)
Mountain Mamas in Kentucky Mountain Mamas
Somerset First United Methodist Church (10/29-11/08)
97.5 WAMZ Acoustic Jam in Kentucky 97.5 WAMZ Acoustic Jam
Louisville Palace (12/09-12/09)
ARTHUR & FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL in Kentucky ARTHUR & FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL
Derby Dinner Playhouse (10/03-11/07) PHOTOS
A Christmas Carol in Kentucky A Christmas Carol
Woodford Theatre (12/04-12/20)
The Music Man, Jr. in Kentucky The Music Man, Jr.
Oldham County Youth Theatre (11/12-11/14)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets