Photos: The Lexington Theatre Company Presents JERSEY BOYS

The Lexington Theatre Company presents the Tony Award-winning musical Jersey Boys! See photos from the production.

Jersey Boys will be led by Caleb Albert (Jersey Boys at Arts Center of Coastal Carolina and Ivoryton Playhouse) as Nick Massi, Nick Bernardi (Jersey Boys at Theatre Aspen and the Engeman) as Tommy DeVito, Joey LaVarco (Jersey Boys National Tour and Off-Broadway at New World Stages) as Frankie Valli, Tyler Okunski (Jersey Boys at Cape Playhouse and Casa Mañana) as Bob Gaudio, and John Leone (Jersey Boys on Broadway) as Gyp DeCarlo.

They will be joined by rising stars Eliza Levy (Univ. of Cincinnati - CCM) as Francine, Jacqueline Neeley as Mary Delgado, and Katherine Tabisz as Lorraine, as well as Lexington local favorites and The Lex Teaching Artists Wesley Byers as Hank Majewski and Marc Pavan as Bob Crewe, alongside Jacob Canderozzi (Texas State University) as Norm Waxman, Nathaniel Mahone (The Univ. of Oklahoma) as Barry Belson, and Matt Villar (Arizona State University) as Joe Pesci. The ensemble is rounded out by Jesse Hanks (The Univ. of Oklahoma), Abby Hesselroth (The Univ. of Oklahoma), Dan Klimko (Univ. of Cincinnati - CCM), Daryn Polzin (Oklahoma City University), Anthony Savino (Montclair State University), and High School Performing Apprentice, Sarah Collins (SCAPA Lafayette).

This unique combination of Broadway veterans, local actors, and college students from across the country, is a reflection of The Lex’s mission to create professional theatre and train the next generation of theatre artists, so that their community can enjoy a shared experience of masterful storytelling. These incredible artists were selected through an extensive audition process which saw over 2,000 talented artists representing top musical theatre programs from across the country and The Lexington Theatre Company’s home city of Lexington, KY.

Patrick O’Neill (Broadway’s The School of Rock) is Director/Choreographer of Jersey Boys with Nathan Fister (Radio City Christmas Spectacular and The Lex’s Inclusivity Advisory Collective Chairperson) as Associate Director/Choreographer. The Lex Resident Music Director, Dr. Brock Terry, music directs and conducts The Lex Orchestra, comprised of instrumentalists from across Central Kentucky. Additional Creative Team Members include Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), Tanya Harper (Lighting Design), Elizabeth Payne (Costume Design), Marcus Ross (Sound Design), Bobbie Pinz (Wig Design), Esther Neel (Props Coordinator), Kevin D. Nedberg (Production Coordinator), Brandon T. Holmes (Production Stage Manager), and Laura Swygert (Stage Manager).

Jersey Boys will play the Lexington Opera House, August 1-4, and is co-presented by Variety Live at the Opera House, with Co-Producing Sponsor, CHI Saint Joseph Health; along with Corporate Partners the Murry Foundation, The Bruce Lunsford Young Artist Program at The Lex, Media Sponsor WKYT-Channel 27; and Sponsors VisitLex, Central Bank, iHeart Media, Willis Music and Geno’s Formal Affair. Additional grant/subsidy support is provided by the Opera House Fund, LexArts and the Kentucky Arts Council.

Tickets are available at lexingtontheatrecompany.org, or by calling the Central Bank Center Ticket Office at 859-233-3535. For information, visit the organization’s website, www.lexingtontheatrecompany.org.

Photo Credit: The Lexington Theatre Company

