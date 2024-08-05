Pandora Productions to Present LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pandora Productions will present the beloved musical Little Shop of Horrors, set to debut on August 9, 2024, and running through August 31, 2024. This classic show will take center stage at the Henry Clay.

Tickets are available now at www.PandoraProds.org.

DRAG me to Little Shop! Pandora Productions, known for its innovative and high-quality theatrical productions, is excited to bring this offbeat tale to life with a fresh and vibrant approach, focusing its queer lens on the already campy cult classic musical tale of an unassuming alien life form, bent on world domination. Enjoy all the songs and the story you love with the added glam, gore, and subtle gender politics that Pandora brings to the conversation. Under the direction of Gil Reyes, the production promises to captivate audiences with its unique blend of humor, horror, and catchy tunes, including the hit songs “Suddenly, Seymour” and “Feed Me (Git It).”

“We are incredibly excited to present Little Shop of Horrors to our Louisville community,” said Gil Reyes, Artistic Director of Pandora Productions. “This show is a perfect mix of campy fun and heartfelt moments, and we can't wait for our audiences to experience the dark comedy and musical brilliance that have made it a beloved classic.”

Little Shop of Horrors features a talented ensemble cast, featuring: Isaiah Archie, Kate Holland Ballowe, Christina Booker, Nicholas Gabis, Sharon Murray Harrah, May O'Nays, Remy Sisk, Morgan Spaulding, and Marianne Zickuhr, with music direction by Gayle King. The Band: Nina Espinueva, Joe Gomez, Andy Spoonamore-Gullion, and Jailynn Noel. Directed by Gil Reyes.

Based on the 1960 film by Roger Corman, Little Shop of Horrors is a cult classic musical with a book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken. The production features a darkly comedic story of a down-and-out floral assistant named Seymour Krelborn, who discovers a mysterious and hungry plant that may be his ticket to fame and success—but at a chilling cost.

Little Shop of Horrors will run from August 9 through August 31, 2024. Tickets are available for purchase online at www.pandoraprods.org. The performance schedule:

Aug 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, 29, 30, 31 at 7:30pm

Aug 11, 25 at 5:30pm

Aug 18 at 2:30pm

