PEPPA PIG'S SING-A-LONG PARTY is Coming To Louisville's Brown Theatre

Peppa, George, Mummy Pig, and Daddy Pig are throwing a Sing-Along Party and you're invited!

By: Oct. 26, 2023

Peppa, George, Mummy Pig, and Daddy Pig are throwing a Sing-Along Party and you're invited! Join in the fun as Peppa and friends teach some of their favorite songs in this new show. Dance, clap, and sing with Peppa and her family along with Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep, and Gerald Giraffe. Blow up those balloons and get the disco ball ready as families party along with Peppa in this 60-minute interactive musical adventure.

Make the most of the experience with Peppa Pig's Adventure Photo Experience. This one-of-a-kind photo experience allows kids and families a unique photo opportunity to jump in a mud puddle alongside Peppa Pig and friends after the show. This is a separate upgrade that must be purchased in advance. Admission to the performance is not included in the Photo Experience.

Children aged 12 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Learn more on Peppa Pig's web site here.

ABOUT KENTUCKY PERFORMING ARTS

Bringing world class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of connecting and inspiring through the arts. Kentucky Performing Arts has a significant impact on the Commonwealth's tourism and local economy, contributing more than $15.8 million in an average year with our patrons spending an additional $10.5 million annually.  As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.

Three locations in Louisville make up the family of venues under the Kentucky Performing Arts umbrella:

  • The Kentucky Center at 501 W. Main St.
  • The Brown Theatre, 315 W. Broadway
  • Old Forester's Paristown Hall, 724 Brent St.

Event Details: 

WHAT: Peppa Pig's Sing-A-Long Party!

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 at 2 p.m.

WHERE: Brown Theatre (315 West Broadway)

TICKETS: Tickets are on-sale now and can be purchased at KentuckyPerformingArts.org.

FOLLOW: Visit Kentucky Performing Arts at www.kentuckyperformingarts.org or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or X.




