NKU SOTA Announces Updates To 2020-21 Theatre and Dance Season

Select productions from the previously announced season lineup have been postponed to the 2021-2022 season.

Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts (SOTA) announces its 2020-21 Theatre + Dance academic season. With challenges to produce live, in-person theatrical productions during this unprecedented time, NKU SOTA pivoted its programming to theatre and dance projects on film.

Select productions from the previously announced season lineup have been postponed to the 2021-2022 season, including Noises Off, Torch Song, Mamma Mia and the YES Festival of New Plays. Mamma Mia ticket holders may call the Box Office at (859) 572-5464 and leave a message or email boxoffice@nku.edu.

H.M.S. Pinafore

By W.S. Gilbert & Arthur Sullivan

Available on YouTube beginning Sept. 18, 2020

A replay of last season's H.M.S. Pinafore production will be available to view for free on the NKU SOTA YouTube channel. The production is dedicated in loving memory to Ally Davis (Little Buttercup), who tragically passed away this past July. Patrons will have to option to donate to the Ally Davis Memorial GoFundMe fundraiser.

The gentlemanly Captain Corcoran has a daughter, Josephine, who is in love with a lowly but gallant sailor named Ralph Rackstraw. Meanwhile, the Captain's former nanny, Little Buttercup, falls in love with him, but he hesitates to reciprocate due to his higher social rank. The whole situation is turned on its head when Little Buttercup reveals a game-changing secret she has kept for decades. H.M.S. Pinafore is filled with robust sailors, star-crossed lovers, and crazy comical antics sure to tickle your funny bone and lift your heart.

Emerging Choreographer's Showcase 2020 - Dance on Film Festival

Available on YouTube beginning Nov. 23, 2020

Emerging Choreographer's Showcase (ECS) is a student-produced and student-led showcase promoting artistic expression and personal growth. NKU Dance Alum Kat Wolf established this showcase back in 2014 and for its sixth season, ECS will be delving into dance on film. The program will be available on the NKU SOTA YouTube channel.

SOTA Summit Series

This exciting new series of in-person and virtual round-table, town-hall-type sessions will be co-moderated by Daryl Harris and a guest professional in the arts.

· Oct. 7. Experiencing Race in the Arts: Battles and Biases

· Oct. 28. Arts in the Age of "Me Too": Women in the Arts

· Nov. 18: Equity and Allyship: LGBTQ+ in the Arts

Norse Artist Series

Ken Jones will host a panel of special guest alumni, sharing their experiences after graduation. These events are open to the public via Zoom. Only NKU students/faculty/staff can attend in-person. Recordings of these panels will be available to view on YouTube a couple days after they occur.

· Sept. 18. Kat Moser and Jacob Priddy: Kat - Off Broadway run in The Office: A Musical Parody and grad school. Jacob - professional Musical Director in and out of New York City.

· Sept. 25. Roderick Justice: Producing Artistic Director of The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati.

· Oct. 2. Mikki Abraham: National tours of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and Once on This Island.

· Oct. 16. Will Brandstetter: Tour Manager for Mannheim Steamroller and Alton Brown: Eat Your Science tour.

· Oct. 23. Aaron Lavigne: Broadway shows; national tour of Jesus Christ Superstar as Jesus.

· Nov. 13. Angie Schworer: Broadway shows including The Producers, Catch Me If You Can, The Prom, Something's Rotten, and more.

Upcoming Virtual Productions

For the remainder of the 2020-2021 season, NKU SOTA will produce a series of streaming productions. Details on these programs will be available at a later date.

· "Falling and Loving" by Charles Mee (directed by Corrie Danieley)

· "Gruesome Playground Injuries" by Rajiv Joseph (directed by Corrie Danieley)

· "Elegies" by William Finn (directed by Kat Moser & Jacob Priddy)

· "Edges" by Pasek & Paul (directed by Jamey Strawn)

· "Fugitive Songs" by Miller & Tysen (directed by Jamey Strawn)

· "Exploring the Summer of COVID-19" - First Year Show 2020 (directed by Charlie Roetting)

Season updates will be posted on the NKU Theatre + Dance website at nku.edu/tad and on the NKU Theatre + Dance Facebook page.

Shows View More Louisville Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You