Market House Theatre to Open 61st Season With LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Market House Theatre will present "Little Shop of Horrors," running from September 5 to September 28, 2024. This beloved cult classic promises a captivating blend of comedy, horror, and unforgettable musical numbers that will entertain audiences. "Little Shop of Horrors," with book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken, is a darkly comedic tale set in the rundown Skid Row neighborhood. The story follows Seymour Krelborn, a meek floral assistant who discovers an unusual plant with a mysterious craving for human blood. As the plant, affectionately named Audrey II, grows, so does its insatiable appetite and its influence over Seymour. The musical is a humorous yet cautionary tale about the dangers of ambition and the lengths one will go to achieve success.

Leading this dynamic cast, Danny Preklas stars as Seymour, with Jessie Elliott portraying the charming yet troubled Audrey. Tony Bohannon takes on the role of the gruff Mr. Mushnik, while Jackson Bell delivers a dual performance as Orin and Snip. The trio of streetwise urchins, Crystal, Ronnette, and Chiffon, will be brought to life by Makiya Woods, Alexandra Brue, and Tessa Northcutt, respectively. Grady Wring lends his voice to the menacing Audrey II, and Tony Kitchen and Alex Bohannon round out the cast, each playing multiple colorful characters that add to the rich tapestry of Skid Row.

Performances will be held at Market House Theatre, located at 132 Market House Square, Paducah, KY, with opening night on Thursday, September 5 at 7:15 PM. Evening performances will continue on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:15 PM, with matinee performances on Sundays at 2:30 PM. Tickets are available for purchase online at markethousetheatre.org or by calling the Market House Theatre Box Office at (270) 444-6828. Early booking is recommended as this show is expected to sell out quickly.

"Little Shop of Horrors" at Market House Theatre is an experience you won't want to miss. With its compelling characters, catchy songs, and a story that oscillates between hilarious and horrifying, this production is set to be a highlight of our 2024 season. Whether you're a long-time fan of the musical or experiencing it for the first time, our rendition will captivate and thrill.

