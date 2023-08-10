Mark Normand Brings YA DON'T SAY Tour to Louisville

He will make a stop in Louisville, KY at Brown Theatre on Friday, August 18th at 7PM. 

By: Aug. 10, 2023

Hot on the heels of his critically-lauded Netflix special, comedian Mark Normand has announced 30 dates in 2023 for his first major theatre tour, Ya Don’t Say Tour, and will include stops in Los Angeles, Dallas, Washington D.C. and his hometown of New Orleans, LA.  He will make a stop in Louisville, KY at Brown Theatre on Friday, August 18th at 7PM.  Tickets are on sale now at KentuckyPerformingArts.org.

Dubbed by Jerry Seinfeld as the “best young up and coming comic,” Mark Normand is quickly becoming one of the most talked about touring comedians on the scene.  Normand’s one-hour Netflix special has been a staple in the streamers’ Top Ten since its July 25th premiere.  This follows Normand’s self-released special, 2020’s “Out to Lunch” which amassed over 12 million views on YouTube.  He also starred on Netflix’s Season 3 of The Stand Ups.

An extremely prolific stand-up, he previously had a one-hour and a half hour Comedy Central special and has made an unparalleled seven appearances on “Conan,” four appearances on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” and has also appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” Mark can also be heard on his multiple appearances on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” or on his own podcasts “Tuesdays with Stories” and “We Might Be Drunk.”

Tickets to Mark Normand’s Ya Don’t Say Tour are on sale now.



