MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA to be Presented at Henry Clay Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pandora Productions will present Monsters of the American Cinema, set to debut on October 11, 2024, and running through October 27, 2024 at the Henry Clay.

When his husband dies, Remy finds himself both the owner of a drive-in movie theater and sole caregiver to his late husband’s straight teenage son, Pup. Will their shared love of classic creature films keep them together when the monsters come knocking on their door? A first humorous, then haunting story about fathers and sons, ghosts, and the traumas that stalk us from one generation to the next. Featuring Ian Cobb and Aurion Johnson; directed by Gil Reyes.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to tell meaningful stories that engage our community and I know that this particular play will touch audiences in a very special way,” said Gil Reyes, Producing Artistic Director. “This is a production that will have each person leaning in and contemplating the deeper meanings of their own relationships and will spark conversations about the importance of the connections in our lives.”

Monsters of the American Cinema will run from October 11 through October 27, 2024. Tickets are available for purchase online at www.pandoraprods.org. The performance schedule:

Oct. 11, 12, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, 26 at 7:30pm

Oct. 13, 27 at 5:30pm

Oct. 20 at 2:30pm

Comments