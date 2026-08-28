Review: HEARTBREAK HOTEL at Derby Dinner Playhouse

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In the ever-growing list of bio-jukebox musicals, it was only a matter of time before the king of Rock and Roll got his very own. Heartbreak Hotel tells the story of Elvis Presley from childhood all the way through the late 60s, chronicling his meteoric rise to fame. The show explores his collaboration with Sun Records producer Sam Phillips and the cultural shift of early rock and roll. With flashback scenes that include young Elvis and his parents, child Elvis also acts as a guide to his adult self through moments of crisis, triumph and ultimately stardom. The score features over 40 classic hits such as “Hound Dog”, “Blue Suede Shoes”, and of course “Heartbreak Hotel”



Bryant Cobb leads the company as Presley himself, and does a standout job. He has great charisma and undeniable leading man energy - and on top of it, his Elvis impersonation is very convincing. Braxton Buege is also terrific as the young Elvis, perfectly capturing the innocence and early charm that helped make Elvis such an iconic figure. Other standouts include Katelyn Webb as the spunky Dixie, Eliza Hallal as the iconic Priscilla Presley, and Kaitlyn Sage as Ann Margaret. They all sound amazing and they make for a wonderful trio of leading ladies for Cobb to play off. Vocally the entire cast shines and has great energy throughout, with one recognizable song after another.

One of the things that makes this production particularly impressive is the versatility of the cast. It was wonderful to see the actors not only perform their roles, but also play their own instruments. The live musicianship added an authentic, energetic quality to the musical performances and made the show feel even more engaging. My group especially enjoyed the Act 1 closing number, “Peace in the Valley.” The choral rendition was beautiful and moving, and we thought it was a wonderful way to close the first act. It was definitely one of our favorite moments of the show.

The production is also elevated by the work happening behind the scenes. Ronnie Breedlove’s lighting design is incredible, creating a vibrant visual atmosphere that complements the music and performances beautifully. The lighting helps capture the excitement and changing moods of the production while adding plenty of visual impact. Paul McElroy’s choreography deserves special recognition as well. The dance numbers are energetic, polished, and perfectly suited to the period and music. The choreography keeps the show moving and contributes significantly to its overall excitement.



Unfortunately, the show itself, while put on perfectly, is just a bit lackluster in the execution of the writing. This feels very much like a paint by numbers jukebox musical in all the worst ways. The story is held together by a paper-thin book, and the pacing is truly all over the place. I must reiterate the production and the performances here are great, I just wish they had a better show around them. It feels very surface level and generic, and truly lacks any kind of creative spark. I guess you could say everything felt expected and nothing really stood out as special.



Maybe I expected more from Heartbreak Hotel. However, the musical itself has never played on Broadway and perhaps that’s telling - that it feels like a derivative lesser version of better jukebox musicals like Jersey Boys and Beautiful. If you want to hear some great music sung beautifully by a great cast, you’ll definitely be pleased, and for some that will check all the boxes of a wonderful night out. If you’re like me, you’ll sadly be leaving the theater frustrated that a great cast and creative team don’t have better material to showcase their talents. At the end of the day, I’m heartbroken over the potential a musical like Heartbreak Hotel could be, and sadly never will be.

HEARTBREAK HOTEL

Now - September 27th

Derby Dinner Playhouse

525 Marriott Dr, Clarksville, IN 47129

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