MIKE BIRBIGLIA- PLEASE STOP THE RIDE Comes To Brown Theatre In December

Outback Presents and Kentucky Performing Arts will present Mike Birbiglia—PLEASE STOP THE RIDE coming to Brown Theatre on Monday, December 9, 2024, at 7:00 p.m..

Comedian, writer, director, and actor Mike Birbiglia has performed award-winning solo shows worldwide from the Sydney Opera House to the West End of London to Broadway.

Birbiglia's shows merge storytelling and comedy in a way that the New York Times has penned “Birbiglian.”

Birbiglia has appeared in film and television as an actor and hosts the podcast Mike Birbiglia's Working It Out.

ABOUT KENTUCKY PERFORMING ARTS

Bringing world class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of connecting and inspiring through the arts. Kentucky Performing Arts has a significant impact on the Commonwealth's tourism and local economy, contributing $26.3 million in an average year, including $15.8 million in direct economic impact with our patrons spending an additional $10.5 million annually. As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.

Three locations in Louisville make up the family of venues under the Kentucky Performing Arts umbrella:

The Kentucky Center at 501 W. Main St.

The Brown Theatre, 315 W. Broadway

Old Forester's Paristown Hall, 724 Brent St.

