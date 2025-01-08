LOVE, LIES & THE LOTTERY to Open At Derby Dinner Playhouse This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Derby Dinner Playhouse will present the comedy "Love, Lies & the Lottery", January 9 through February 16, 2025.

Buckle up for a fast-paced, joy ride of crazy characters, betrayal and disguises! Ever wonder what happens when a muti-million-dollar lottery prize goes unclaimed? Poor Peter never did until he discovers he has a winning ticket! He has one week to claim the prize, an 82-year-old mother who just moved in to "help", her 87-year-old boyfriend, a puppy in heat, a dim-witted Best Friend and several other insane characters to contend with, all while trying to keep the news from his cold-hearted wife who is divorcing him! The laughs just keep coming in this zany new comedy.

"Love, Lies & the Lottery" was written and directed by long-time Derby Dinner performer Jim Hesselman. The cast will include Cary Wiger, Georgette Kleier, Colette Mattingly, Bill Hanna, Tonilyn Hussey, Lem Jackson, John Payonk and J.R. Stuart. Due to adult themes, this production is recommended for ages 15 & up.

