LOVE, BROADWAY 2026 Benefit Concert to Feature JJ Niemann, Sam Pauly
Jessamine County Arts will host the benefit concert at Equus Run Vineyards to fund local arts education.
Three Broadway artists are coming together for an evening of musical theatre in Kentucky this August to raise funds for arts education. On August 22nd, Jessamine County Arts is hosting its fourth annual, "LOVE, BROADWAY: A BENEFIT CONCERT" at Equus Run Vineyards in Midway, KY.
The concert will feature Broadway and TikTok sensation JJ Niemann, known for his roles in Back to the Future, Hamilton and The Book of Mormon; and Samantha Pauly, who originated roles in SIX and The Great Gatsby. Rounding out the Broadway guest artists is Paul Schwensen, who has starred in The Book of Mormon on Broadway, as well as national tours of Miss Saigon and Wicked.
The concert serves two purposes. First, it provides performance and coaching opportunities for local artists to collaborate and learn from industry professionals. Second, it raises funds to support visual and performing arts programming within Jessamine County Schools and Nicholasville, KY. In addition to these two goals, visiting Broadway artists conduct masterclasses for Central Kentucky youth in Dancing from the Source, a masterclass series aimed to teach choreography directly from the commercial stages!
Under the direction of Austin Vahle, and produced by Amy Harrod with Jessamine County Schools, LOVE, BROADWAY 2026: A BENEFIT CONCERT will also feature an adult ensemble of local talent, including Kelli Jo Summers, Ben Ingram, Jaila Yeast, Jackson Becker, Dione Napier, Danielle Hendrix, Wesley Nelson, Zoe Fields, Sarah Money, Brennan Bartley, Caleb Ward, Gabe Brown and Kelsey Roy.
Rounding out the full company are Student Ensembles comprised of 45 young Central Kentucky rising artists, including the Young Adult Ensemble featuring: Lainey Maurer, Lynley White, Lillian Keenan, Hadley Roach, Maggie Stuecker, Henry Walter, Brady Fields, Weston Cross and Reilly Dalton.
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