Kentucky Performing Arts Presents Reduced Shakespeare Company's THE COMPLETE HISTORY OF AMERICA (ABRIDGED) Special Election Edition

Kentucky Performing Arts will present THE REDUCED SHAKESPEARE COMPANY'S THE COMPLETE HISTORY OF AMERICA (ABRIDGED)—SPECIAL ELECTION EDITION on Wednesday, October 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Brown Theatre.

Newly updated for the 2024 election, the Reduced Shakespeare Company returns with 600 years of history in 6000 seconds.

The three cultural guerillas of the Reduced Shakespeare Company take you on a ninety-minute roller coaster ride through the glorious quagmire that is American history.

The Reduced Shakespeare Company performs fast-paced, seemingly improvisational condensations of huge topics.

ABOUT KENTUCKY PERFORMING ARTS

Bringing world class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of connecting and inspiring through the arts. Kentucky Performing Arts has a significant impact on the Commonwealth's tourism and local economy, contributing $26.3 million in an average year, including $15.8 million in direct economic impact with our patrons spending an additional $10.5 million annually. As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.

