Kentucky Performing Arts present Haunted Objects Live! Chilling, True Tales From The Newkirk Museum Of The Paranormal on Tuesday, October 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Two of the world's only full-time paranormal investigators, Greg and Dana Newkirk uncover chilling, true stories behind the world's most haunted objects.

The Newkirks have spent their lives collecting and caring for cursed artifacts, possessed dolls, and other objects said to display supernatural activity.

Spend an evening learning the untold truth about famous cursed objects like the Crying Boy Painting, discover why the Dybbuk Box is scarier than the demon it's rumored to imprison, and hear how Greg and Dana broke the curse of the Catskills Crone.

Tickets are available for purchase here. Visit Kentucky Performing Arts at www.kentuckyperformingarts.org.

ABOUT KENTUCKY PERFORMING ARTS

Bringing world class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of connecting and inspiring through the arts. Kentucky Performing Arts has a significant impact on the Commonwealth's tourism and local economy, contributing $26.3 million in an average year, including $15.8 million in direct economic impact with our patrons spending an additional $10.5 million annually. As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.

Three locations in Louisville make up the family of venues under the Kentucky Performing Arts umbrella:

The Kentucky Center at 501 W. Main St.

The Brown Theatre, 315 W. Broadway

Old Forester's Paristown Hall, 724 Brent St.

