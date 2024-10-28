Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kentucky Performing Arts And Live Nation present Ken Carson's Chaos Tour on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. at Old Forester's Paristown Hall.

Ken Carson (previously Ken Car$on) is an American rap recording artist and producer from Atlanta, Georgia.

His debut album Project X to his most recent, A Great Chaos, have all been overwhelming successes and solidify him as a musician to watch in the rap community.

Songs from Carson's discography has been emphasized through social media, namely TikTok.

For more information about Ken's tour, check out his website.

ABOUT KENTUCKY PERFORMING ARTS

Bringing world class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of connecting and inspiring through the arts. Kentucky Performing Arts has a significant impact on the Commonwealth's tourism and local economy, contributing $26.3 million in an average year, including $15.8 million in direct economic impact with our patrons spending an additional $10.5 million annually. As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.

