News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Kentucky Performing Arts And Live Nation Present Ken Carson's Chaos Tour

Ken Carson (previously Ken Car$on) is an American rap recording artist and producer from Atlanta, Georgia.

By: Oct. 28, 2024
Kentucky Performing Arts And Live Nation Present Ken Carson's Chaos Tour Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Kentucky Performing Arts And Live Nation present Ken Carson's Chaos Tour on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. at Old Forester's Paristown Hall.

LATEST NEWS

Kentucky Performing Arts And Live Nation Present Ken Carson's Chaos Tour
Submissions Close 10/31 for Nominations for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards
Bernheim to Host Events and Programs Admiring Fall Flora and Fauna
Kentucky Performing Arts and Stageone Family Theatre Present Zombie University In NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD

Ken Carson (previously Ken Car$on) is an American rap recording artist and producer from Atlanta, Georgia.

His debut album Project X to his most recent, A Great Chaos, have all been overwhelming successes and solidify him as a musician to watch in the rap community.

Songs from Carson's discography has been emphasized through social media, namely TikTok.

For more information about Ken's tour, check out his website.

ABOUT KENTUCKY PERFORMING ARTS

Bringing world class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of connecting and inspiring through the arts. Kentucky Performing Arts has a significant impact on the Commonwealth's tourism and local economy, contributing $26.3 million in an average year, including $15.8 million in direct economic impact with our patrons spending an additional $10.5 million annually.  As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Next on Stage Season 5



Videos