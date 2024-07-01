KILLER QUEEN Comes to Kentucky Performning Arts This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Killer Queen is headed to Kentucky Performing Arts this month. The performance is on Tuesday, July 9, 2024 at 7:30 PM.

Prepare to journey back in time with this internationally acclaimed group as they pay homage to the iconic music of Freddie Mercury and Queen.

Killer Queen promises an unforgettable evening, delivering all the hits that solidified Queen as a legendary rock band. From "Bohemian Rhapsody" to "We Will Rock You," each song is performed with unparalleled energy and precision, capturing the essence of Queen's electric performances. Duncan Kennedy from BBC 1 aptly remarked, "No detail is overlooked. Killer Queen are kings of musical impersonators, the highest of tributes."

Led by the mesmerizing frontman, Patrick Myers, Killer Queen brings Freddie Mercury's spirit to life, captivating audiences with his charismatic stage presence and powerful vocals. As the Daily Mail stated, "Patrick Myers' recreation of Queen's lead singer is simply uncanny."

Join us for the night as Killer Queen takes you on a journey through Queen's illustrious career. Whether you're a lifelong fan or new to Queen's music, this show promises an exhilarating celebration of one of rock history's greatest bands. Don't miss your chance to witness Killer Queen live at the The Brown Theatre in Louisville, KY!

This is a rental event presented by an independent organization separate from Kentucky Performing Arts. KPA is committed to its core values of inclusivity and welcoming, including freedom of artistic expression.

