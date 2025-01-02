KEEPERS OF THE DREAM Comes to Kentucky Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kentucky Performing Arts ArtsReach and River City Drum Corp will present Keepers of the Dream, A Community Celebration of Dr. King’s Vision, returning to The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts’ Whitney Hall Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 5:00PM.

The theme of this year’s event is "Keepers of the Dream: Women of the Movement". A celebration honoring the vital contributions of women in the civil rights movement, particularly in the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

The annual event will highlight performances, visual art, music and much more from local community organizations.

There will be preshow and post-show activities in the Main Lobby beginning at 4:00PM.

The event will also include the presentation of the Freedom Award by Mayor Craig Greenberg, and the presentation of the Living the Vision Awards by Kentucky Performing Arts.

This event will offer FREE parking in The Kentucky Center Garage.

